Supplier Quality Engineer in Surface Treatment!
2024-05-20
Do you have experience in Surface Treatment (coating on Metal/Plastics) and want to become a part of a world leading company? In this position you will be given the chance to join a passionate team working in a multicultural, open and dynamic environment.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
The job as Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) is exciting and often rewarding, working for the benefit of the Customer Satisfaction, in contact with multiple internal and external stakeholders. This position belongs to the Chassis team but is in interaction with the full organisation. You will join a passionate team working in a multicultural, open and dynamic environment, eager to develop and improve with all of our stakeholders, internal and external, in order to ensure the best quality of their products.
The main focus of the team is on performance, both on supplier results and its own efficiency. Opportunities exist for the SQE to attend internal continuous improvement activities aiming for leaner working processes. From the sourcing stage up to the running production, the main tasks assigned to the Surface treatment SQE are:
To evaluate Surface Treatment (coating on Metal / Plastics ) supplier lines and facilities, managing their development plan up to the excellence level required by our customers standards.
To support the new part developments, securing the suppliers ability to coat the parts according to the specification on robust manufacturing processes.
To lead the supplier continuous improvements as well as being entitled to steer strong reaction in case of supplier performance deviation.
To contribute to the Surface Treatment Supplier Quality Global Network, working on new standard inputs, continuously improving the assessment tool and permanently monitoring the next technology and their opportunities.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
The must-haves:
Preferred Academic Degree about Surface Treatment Chemistry, or Chemical Engineering or Electrochemical Engineering, or Polymer Engineering organic and/or inorganic coating area or:
An extensive experience and strong performance in the Surface Treatment field can substitute for academic degree.
Has the ability to travel for work.
Are fluent in English both spoken and written because the language is spoken internally/externally.
The nice-to-haves:
Experience upon the Surface Treatment (coating) application processes/troubleshooting and its management within automotive business is a plus
Good knowledge and practice of automotive quality standards and tools, such as IATF 16949, APQP-PPAP, process audit, special process audits Eg. CQI 11/12 and problem solving.
A great emphasis will be put on personal attributes where we are looking for someone that is curious, driven and has passion to be part of our clients target to shape the future of transportation and its supply chain. We also believe that you are a true team player with the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with your counterparts. Furthermore, you have a quality mindset and are interested in developing suppliers; you demonstrate excellent communication skills, and you are comfortable in cross functional and multicultural set-up.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full time
Start date: As soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg
