Supplier Quality Engineer E-mobility, Energy storage systems
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-07
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Are you a curious person who is eager to be part of the transformation to electromobility and autonomous vehicles? In this new business environment you have a possibility to learn and have an impact of the future every day. If you like external contacts, travel to meet people and to work in a cross-functional team then this is an opportunity for you. We are now hiring a Supplier Quality Engineer with focus on Electromobility components and suppliers, and more specifically on energy storage systems such as high voltage batteries.
This is us, your new colleagues
Supply Network Quality (SNQ) is an organization within Volvo Group Purchasing responsible to drive the global supply network towards premium automotive quality standards. This means we are responsible to secure the manufacturing capabilities of the supply network, to quality assure the purchased parts and to continuously improve the quality performance of the supply network base. We work with these matters during sourcing phase, projects and operations with a clear objective to provide excellent products to our end customers.
This is how you could make an impact
The job as Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) is many times challenging and often rewarding. As an Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) ambassador you will be involved in everything from product development to quality assurance of the production lines on-site at your suppliers. The result of successful APQP work and preventive supplier quality activities, you will sign off the supplier PPAP allowing production to start at the supplier. You will also:
Monitor the quality of the development and the industrialization of new products at the Volvo Group suppliers.
Secure that the suppliers are delivering according to project specifications and time plans. You also secure that the supplier can produce the parts according to the specification with the correct and sustainable quality level. In case of supplier caused problem during the development stages, you are entitled to demand improvement plan to secure successful implementations.
During sourcing phases, you will provide relevant supplier facts as a base for the sourcing cases. You are also an interface between our operation plants and the suppliers during running production and you will, together with our plants, minimize disturbance by steering improvements and ensuring solid actions at suppliers.
Who are you?
Now you know a little bit about us. We would also like to describe who we think that you are and what qualities you possess. We believe that you have an eye for details but also a good general understanding of different situations, being able to make risk assessments and focus on the right areas and topics. You should also be a good communicator and a multicultural team player, both internally Volvo but also towards supplier management team since communicating and working with others is what this job is very much about.
We also believe that you like to travel and see different places, because a lot of the job is done in other places and countries. Frequent travelling is a part of the job and we believe it is important that you like exploring and being comfortable travelling to different places.
What is your background?
A university degree within engineering or several years of technical experience.
Good knowledge/skills in engineering or manufacturing of battery packs, battery cells, power electrics and electronic parts for electromobility vehicles.
Knowledge and practice of automotive quality standards and tools, such as ISO/TS 16949, APQP & PPAP is an advantage
Experience of working with significant independence.
Driver's license for cars.
Good English communication skills, orally and in writing.
Experience of a structured approach with good analytical skills, logical thinking and strong problem-solving abilities.
Ability to create networks and to lead cross-functional activities within multi-cultural teams.
Nice to have
Something that definitely would be great if you have, but that's not a requirement, is if you have any knowledge of specific standards and tools used in Software areas such as ISO 26262 (Safety), ISO/CEI 15504 (A-Spice), ISO/SAE 21434 (Cybersecurity),
Are we the perfect match?
If you are passionate for high quality and find energy in facing new challenges to solve issues together with our suppliers, then this is the job for you. Come join us in developing the future electric solutions at Volvo Group!
At least, one point you can be sure, you will join an engaged team with key values based on respect and trust. We want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we all succeed together!
We look forward to receive your application.
Curious?
If you have questions about the position, don't hesitate to contact me!
Sylvain Renard; Head of SNQ ESS, Hydrogen and Softwaresylvain.renard@volvo.com
