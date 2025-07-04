Supplier Quality Engineer
About PlejdPlejd is a fast-growing and innovative Swedish tech company within smart lighting and home automation. Our mission is to make the electrician's work easier by developing products and services that apply new technology in the right way. With our leading position in lighting automation, we've established ourselves as a key player in the Swedish market. We are a fully integrated full-stack company with in-house expertise across a wide range of fields - including production, automation, electronics, mechanics, embedded systems, app development, as well as cloud and backend technologies - all under one roof in Mölndal.
The roleWe are looking for an experienced supplier quality engineer. You will be working with suppliers to set up high quality, robust production processes during the development of new products. You will also be responsible for responding to supplier needs during development and mass production, as well as addressing quality defects from suppliers. You will additionally be responsible for improvement projects with suppliers, audits of new and existing suppliers, and be expected to help Plejd with its legal supply chain obligations. There is the additional opportunity to help shape Plejd's supplier quality processes as we grow.
In addition to this supplier quality work, you will act as one of our quality engineers for our own in-house production, performing incoming/out-going inspections, responding to operator questions, performing root cause and improvement work as needed, and developing quality-related processes along with the production team.
Occasional travel to suppliers both within Sweden and abroad will be required, but overnight stays will be rare.
You must be structured in your way of working, because we expect you to be able to handle multiple projects simultaneously. Additionally, we expect that you are a quick learner who doesn't need to get the same instruction twice. We also hope you enjoy working in a cooperative environment, as you will sit on a team with two colleagues and be expected to help each other during periods of high workload.
What we are looking forTo be considered, you must have
• At least 4 years experience with production quality or supplier quality - At least 4 years experience working directly with suppliers - Business level English and Swedish in both speech and writing - University degree in engineering or quality
Advantageous if you also have
• Experience with Arena PLM - Experience with electronic production - Experience with development
The process We apply ongoing selection and will fill the position as soon as we find the right person for the role. As part of our recruitment process, we use tests early on to ensure a competence-based and unbiased selection.
Summer break Please note that we have a summer break during weeks 28-32 and will only review applications sporadically during this period. If our response takes longer than usual, that's why. We're keeping the ad up since many people start thinking about a job change during their vacation.
