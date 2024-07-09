Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA)
2024-07-09
Dynapac is a leading supplier of high tech soil and asphalt rollers, light equipment and pavers, committed to strengthen customer performance by being a partner on the road ahead. Dynapac is represented worldwide via its own regional sales- and service offices, and cooperates with an extensive and professional distribution network. Headquartered in Wardenburg, Germany, Dynapac has production facilities in Europe, South America, and Asia. Dynapac is part of the FAYAT Group.
Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA-engineer)
Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB is a strong company within construction business. We believe that there is always a better way, and that services, products and processes need to go hand in hand. To safeguard the success of right quality and the choice of right suppliers, we are looking for a Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer.
As an SQA-engineer, you are a part of the Quality Department and will be working in an international environment with focus on Eastern Europe suppliers in the process to create and develop the quality of our products.
Mission
Focus on our process for supplier quality, audit, qualification process and continuously follow up of the supplier performance and development
Support Production and the Purchasing teams to implement new suppliers. Pro-active work with supplier quality
Support Supply chain & Purchasing in cost saving activities, review supplier manufacturing improvement processes, KPIs, PPM (Parts per Million), supplier problem solving on time
Cross functional quality improvement work together with other functions within Dynapac both for continuously improvements in running production and in new development projects
Provide continuous improvements to meet quality requirements.
Travelling and suppliers ' visits are frequent
Skills and Attributes:
You have strong communication skills and are fluent in English, written, verbal and presentation skills. Proficiency in Polish and German is a merit
You must have the ability to independently plan and take initiative for the development of your work
You are committed, with a positive attitude and have a strong drive to achieve set targets
Outgoing and flexible, good collaboration skills as well as the ability to analyze, plan and prioritize.
Competent in problem solving, planning and decision making
Qualifications and Experience Levels:
Relevant manufacturing/engineering degree is preferred
Significant experience in a manufacturing environment
Basic knowledge of the requirements in ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001 and ISO3834
Good technical understanding of the principal manufacturing processes used within the supply chain: machining, casting, welding, painting, assembling
Experience of working in Quality Assurance, Six Sigma/Lean/PDCA or similar
Country and city description:
Karlskrona, Sweden or Location in Katowice, Poland
Recruiting manager and contact person:
Peter Hjälmberg, Quality Manager
Phone: +46455306126
E-mail: peter.hjalmberg@dynapac.com
HR Contact person:
Anton Steenari, HR-Manager
Phone: +46455306009
Please submit your application by 25 August, 2024.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Industrivägen 2
371 23 KARLSKRONA
