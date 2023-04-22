Supplier Developer to Atlas Copco!
2023-04-22
Are you driven by the vision "There is always a better way?" Do you have experience within sourcing department? Then the role as a Supplier Developer at Atlas Copco might be the role for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Supplier Developer you will be a member of the global, category managed, sourcing team responsible for the supplier selection process and to manage, develop and optimize the QDCP-values (Quality, Delivery, Cost, Product development) for all suppliers delivering to our plants and central warehouse.
Are you not familiar with Atlas Copco? Click on Play to see more about the company and their products:
You are offered:
• Work crossfunctionally at Atlas Copco.
• As consultant at Academic Work, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to take the next step in your career. The assignment starts immediately, and the assignment is for six months.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Take initiative to improve delivery performance for external supplier
• Drive back on track activities within supply responsible supplier
• Proactively detect and avoid potential supply deviations with clear ownership and planning
• Drive and monitor supplier improvement projects, reduce through put lead times, production planning, priority settings etc
• Find solutions and improve deliveries in specific delivery issues.
• Close cooperation with local logistics and call off department to improve supplier performance, capacity, demand and new requirements
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
#
• 1-3 years' experience within sourcing, call off or supply development. You speak and write English fluently since many of your supplier and internal contacts are English natives.
• Knowledge about:
• The category management concept
• LEAN and logistic processes
• Various Manufacturing Processes- knowledge about Electronic industry is advantage
• Genuine technical interest
• Fluent in English and good knowledge in Swedish
It is meriteroius if you have:
• Experience working with SAP
• Worked in an international setting
Other information
• Start: As soon As possible
• Work Extent: Full-time
• Placement: Nacka
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Atlas Copco is an industrial group with world-leading positions in compressors, expanders and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems. With innovative products and services, Atlas Copco delivers solutions for sustainable productivity. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning about 180 countries. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Sweden, France and Japan. In 2015, Atlas Copco had 43 000 employees and revenues of BSEK 102 (BEUR 10.9). Ersättning
