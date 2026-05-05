Summer Worker- Finance & Digital Solutions
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Nacka Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Nacka
2026-05-05
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:
Summer Student Opportunity: Finance & Digital Solutions
Are you a curious student who enjoys solving problems, working with data, and understanding how financial processes work within a large company? We are looking for two motivated students to join the Digital Solutions Division.
Join our team
Spend your summer where business meets technology - and where ideas become solutions.We are a division that develops and sells digital solutions designed to help customers work smarter, make better decisions, and improve productivity. Our work in the finance department sits at the intersection of finance, technology, data, and commercial strategy.
As a summer student, you will join a curious, collaborative, and forward-looking finance team that values fresh perspectives and practical problem-solving. You will work close to real business challenges and get insight into financial processes within a large company.
This opportunity is suited for students from both finance/business and engineering/technology backgrounds who want to explore how analytical skills can be used to create real impact. The estimated time is around 4-5 weeks with start on July 8th.
Your mission
The exact focus of your work will be shaped closer to the summer, based on business needs, ongoing projects, and your interests and strengths. Depending on the projects available, your tasks and responsibilities may include:
* Working with data to identify insights, trends, and improvement opportunities * Investment analysis and evaluate best practice for R&D investments* Analyze new financial operating models based upon Artificial Intelligence (AI)* Supporting business cases, pricing, profitability, or commercial analysis * Helping improve reporting, processes, and decision material * Contributing to projects that connect technology, business, and finance
You will be encouraged to ask questions, take initiative, and contribute with your own perspective while learning from experienced colleagues.
Your profile
You are a curious and motivated student who enjoys understanding how things work - whether that is a business model, a digital product, financial processes, or a data set. You like solving problems, learning from others, and turning ideas or analysis into something practical and useful.
You may come from a background in finance, economics, business, engineering or industrial economics. What matters most is that you are curious, proactive, and motivated to learn how technology, data, and business come together to create value.
We believe you will thrive in this role if you are:* Curious about finance, technology, business, and digital solutions * Comfortable working with numbers, data, and presentations * Analytical, structured, and eager to solve problems * A good communicator who can explain ideas clearly * Proactive, responsible, and willing to ask questions
Location
This position is located in Nacka, Sweden
Application and contact informationWe encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than May 17th. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews and reference checks. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83669-44158456". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mr.
Oskar Lindh oskar.lindh@epiroc.com 0107550000 Jobbnummer
9893476