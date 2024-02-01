Summer job Scania - Administration
2024-02-01
Are you a proactive and organized individual looking to get more experience in the administrative field?
Join us at Scania for an exciting summer opportunity!
At Scania, the administrative positions span over all business areas.
If you are studying at college or university and are attracted by an administrative role, you have the opportunity to apply for a summer job within Scania's administration.
The tasks vary from simpler assignments such as archiving, sorting, managing documentation, data entry tasks, and web editing to more advanced assignments such as investigations of various kinds.
You collaborate with team members to ensure smooth workflow and timely completion of tasks.
Do you recognize yourself when reading the following competencies?
A service-minded student with cooperation skills
Flexible/Easily adaptable to new conditions
Good knowledge of MS Excel and other M365 apps
Why join us?
Global Leader: Scania is a world-renowned company in the automotive industry, known for its innovative solutions. Work with a global leader in sustainable transport solutions, shaping the future of mobility and transportation.
Professional Growth: Gain invaluable experience and skills that will set you apart in your future career. You also get the opportunity to make valuable contacts and find references for future thesis work.
Supportive Environment: Work alongside a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about what they do and eager to help you succeed.
Please note that you must fill in "Any Scania Group recruiter worldwide"
when you apply for this position to be visible to all managers who hire summer workers!
The Recruitment is ongoing. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Our summer job period spans from June 3rd - September 1st (w23-35).
Non-EU citizens are required to have a residence permit in Sweden or a student visa for Sweden.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
