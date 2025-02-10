Summer job - Webranking by Comprend
2025-02-10
Do you want to work during the summer with researching and helping European companies meet their stakeholder's expectations of digital communications?
We help listed companies understand the gaps between their stakeholders' expectations and the information that they provide on their corporate websites. Every year, we evaluate how well the largest companies in Europe meet the expectations of key stakeholders when it comes to their digital communications. The results form the basis of Webranking by Comprend - Europe's leading corporate website survey.
The role We are looking for summer hires with a strong interest in corporate communications to this year's ranking of the websites of Europe's 700 largest companies.
During the summer, you will be expected to review the websites of listed companies to examine if the websites have the content stakeholders are looking for in areas such as Sustainability, Investor Relations and Careers. The ranking is done using our custom-made tool.
>Learn more about Webranking
Who are you? You are yourself in all dimensions, and that's your greatest strength. We won't ask you to fit in, but you will always belong - we are a place for curiosity and a growth mindset above all, but some of these traits are a good start.
You have a well-organised and studious approach, showing a strong commitment to achieving set goals. Enjoying both teamwork and independent tasks, your focus and dedication stand out. With a persistent attitude, you ensure the high quality of your work and pay close attention to details. Handling tight deadlines is part of your skillset, balancing timely delivery with maintaining a high standard.
We would like you to
Have knowledge about and a strong interest in either financial communication (e.g. financial and business terminology, financial reporting, financial analysis) or sustainability and careers communication (e.g. sustainability reporting, sustainability strategies, employer branding).
Have knowledge of and interest in digital communication(e.g. websites, social media).
Be capable of quickly processing and interpreting large amounts of information, including making quick decisions independently.
Be eager and quick to learn.
Have basic knowledge of administrative tools such as Excel.
Fluency in Swedish.
Have strong English language skills.
Details about the position and application This is a temporary position that starts in June and ends in late August. You will be expected to work from our office at Sveavägen 20 for the most part since this role requires frequent discussions with your team.
You will be part of both a bigger team of 10 colleagues and a smaller team of 4 colleagues. One team will be focused on evaluating content related to financial information, such as investor relations and financial reporting. The other team will be focused on evaluating content related to sustainability and career information. Please mention in your application which team you would be interested in joining.
We will be reviewing applications on-going. For enquiries, contact humla.tord@comprend.com
or camilla.warholm@comprend.com
We look forward to receiving your application. Comprend is a partner for tech-enabled marketing and communication
We are 300+ specialists collaborating across Sweden, Finland, Poland and the UK. Comprend boasts extensive expertise and a strong track record in B2B, B2C and corporate communication. Bridging the gap between marketing and communication, we accelerate return on investments and create immediate and extraordinary change for our customers' businesses. With us, your voice will be one of many diverse, highly valued perspectives that shape our ways of working and partnering with our clients. Ersättning
