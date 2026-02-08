Summer job - Nouryon Gothenburg
Summer jobs within Customer Service, Product Safety, Supply Planning, Sales Support and Logistics in Gothenburg.
We are looking for summer substitutes to our Nordic Business Centre, with placement at our modern office in Gamlestaden.
Customer Service Representative
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be responsible for managing the full Order-to-Invoice cycle for assigned customers and business areas. In this role, you act as the primary point of contact for customers, handling their orders and requests while ensuring their voice is represented internally through close collaboration with Sales, Production Sites, Planning, and Logistics teams.
We are looking for a candidate currently pursuing a university degree in engineering, economics, business, logistics, or a related field. You should have excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken. As a person, you are service-oriented, proactive, and highly focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience.
Product Safety Specialist (PSRA)
The Product Safety Specialist supports the business with product safety and regulatory affairs-related documents such as Safety Data Sheets (SDS), labels, and regulatory statements. The role ensures regulatory compliance and supports business goals by compiling and providing critical information to both internal and external stakeholders.
You will have the opportunity to learn more about European chemical regulations such as CLP and REACH, as well as global regulations like GHS. To succeed in this role, you should be studying chemical engineering or a similar field. As a person, you are communicative and have an analytical eye.
Supply Planner
The role focuses on increasing supply chain efficiency through targeted replenishment parameters and related KPIs to ensure products are available to meet the sales plan while minimizing operational costs.
You need to communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing. You are a quick learner, preferably with experience in SAP and Excel. As a person, you are communicative and have an analytical eye.
Tolling Coordinator
As a Tolling Coordinator within Nouryon, you will perform tasks such as planning, scheduling, and material ordering to tolling processors. Further responsibilities include coordinating transfers between Nouryon Performance Formulations production plants and approving payments of invoices from tollers.
This is a key position where you will represent the company towards both internal and external stakeholders. You will be part of a team that provides an additional source of production when internal manufacturing facilities are capacity constrained. In this way, you will help ensure delivery on our strategic objectives for profitable growth by serving key customers with the products they need.
Sales Support - Home and Personal Care
As a Sales Support, you will perform a variety of tasks ranging from customer onboarding and monitoring sales agreement fulfilment to pricing coordination (including rebates) and the implementation and optimization of work processes and systems. You will also take an active role in administrative tasks such as handling contracts, purchase requests, and invoices, as well as customer complaints.
You need to communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing. You are a quick learner, preferably with experience in SAP and Excel.
Logistics Specialist
As a Logistics Specialist, you will play a vital role in managing daily logistics activities. This includes planning, executing, monitoring, and reporting shipments for your assigned mode of transport, ensuring alignment with cost and service targets.
A minimum of a high school diploma is required. Ongoing university studies in Industrial Economics or a related field are highly desirable. You should have strong communication skills and a service-oriented mindset. Fluency in both Swedish and English, in speech and writing, is essential.
Logistics Specialist - Financial Activities
In this role, you will be responsible for managing the invoice process flow and ensuring that vendors submit invoices correctly. An openness to innovative solutions and a strong focus on root cause analysis are key for success.
Strong problem-solving skills and a detective-like mindset are valuable in resolving various issues. The ideal candidate is a quick learner, preferably with experience in SAP, TMS systems, and Excel.
Other qualifications for all roles
* We place great importance on personal qualities.
* You are responsible, detail-oriented, and enjoy working in a team.
* You are responsive and have a positive attitude.
* Good knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
* For some roles, Swedish may also be required.
* You should be available to work between 1 June and 31 August.
* You must be at least 18 years old to work with us, in accordance with work environment legislation.
Good to know
Please read the full advertisement on our career page: https://www.nouryon.com/careers/vacancies/?JobFamilyName=Summer+Jobs
Our summer positions are temporary roles covering all or part of the period June to August, located at the Nordic Business Center in Gamlestaden. We conduct selections and interviews on a rolling basis between February and March.
Union contacts
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö - +46 70 957 74 27
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund - +46 70 821 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman - +46 70 957 71 03 Ersättning
