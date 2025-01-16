Summer job - Nouryon Gothenburg
2025-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Ale
, Hallsberg
eller i hela Sverige
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for our summer substitutes to our Nordic Business Centre, with placement at our modern office in Gamlestaden, Gothenburg.
Summer jobs within Customer Service, Product Safety, Logistics, Supply Planning and as Logistics Specialist in Gothenburg
This is the roles we wish to hire during summer 2025
Customer service representative
As a Customer Service Representative, you will fulfill the "Order To Invoice" cycle for assigned customers and business in SAP. You represent the customer in daily customer relations by managing their orders and requests and secure the voice of the customer in cooperation with sales, planning and logistics.
We are looking for you who are studying engineering, economics, logistics or similar on a university level. Studies within engineering is meritorious. You have to be able to communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing. As a person you are service mind with a high customer focus.
Product Safety Specialist (PSRA)
The Product Safety Specialist is supporting the business on product safety and regulatory affairs related documents, such as Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and labels and regulatory statements. This role ensures regulatory compliance and supports business goals by compiling and providing critical information to both internal and external customers and other parties. You will get a chance to learn more about European chemical regulations like CLP and REACH as well as global regulations like GHS.
To succeed in this role you should have ongoing studies within chemical engineering or similar. As a person you are communicative and have an analytical eye.
Logistics
As Logistics Specialist you will be responsible for completion of daily modal logistics activities including shipment planning, execution, monitoring, and reporting for assigned respective mode of transport in alignment with cost and service target.
You should have at least a high school diploma, it is meritorious if you have ongoing university studies within Industrial economics. As a person you are service minded and have good communication skills. Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing. "
Supply planner
The role will focus on increasing the efficiency of the supply chain through targeted replenishment parameters and associated KPIs to ensure product is available to meet the sales plan, while minimizing operational costs. You need to be able to communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing. A quick learner, preferably with experience in SAP and Excel, is required. As a person you are communicative and have an analytical eye.
Logistics Specialist - Financial Activities
You will be responsible for handling the process flow of invoices and ensuring that vendors are invoicing correctly. You will also need to be open to solutions and focused on root cause analysis. A good problem solver/detective may be required for resolving some issues. A quick learner, preferably with experience in SAP, TMS systems, and Excel, is required.
Please specify in your application which role you are interested in!
Other qualifications for all roles above
* We place the greatest importance on personal qualities. You are responsible, meticulous and enjoy working in a team. You are responsive and have a positive attitude
* Good knowledge of English, both spoken and written. For some roles Swedish can also be a requirement
* You should be available for work between 1 June and 31 August
* Please note that you must be at least 18 years old to work with us, according to work environment legislation
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Good to know
The summer jobs are a temporary holiday substitutes during all or part of the months June - August.
All of our jobs are located on our site in Gothenburg.
Some mandatory introduction and training may take place before the summer.
We carry out selections and interviews between January to March on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to send in your application today!
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process. For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
Contact
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
#WeAreNouryon
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09
Axel Takvam +31 26 366 4433 Jobbnummer
