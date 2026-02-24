Summer Job - Model-Based Development in Simulink/Stateflow
2026-02-24
Would you like to help develop the technology of the future for a more sustainable mining industry? We are looking for an aspiring engineer focused on model-based development. You will work in an innovative team where creativity, collaboration, and technical expertise are at the center.
Your mission
In this summer job, you will help shape the next generation of advanced system solutions by bringing safe and intelligent functions to life through model-based development. Your work will span the entire modeling journey: transforming existing pseudocode into clear and robust Simulink and Stateflow models, verifying your creations through established HIL test methods, and generating high-quality code using tools like TargetLink.
Your profile
* Currently studying for a master's or bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, mechatronics, computer engineering, or equivalent.
* Experience with Matlab, Simulink, and Stateflow.
* Good understanding of model-based development and code generation.
* Ability to analyze and translate pseudo-code into working models.
* Experience with verification methods and testing.
* Meritorious: knowledge of Hopsan, Simscape, or similar simulation tools.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
What We Offer
* A dynamic work environment focused on innovation and sustainability.
* The opportunity to work with advanced technology and development tools.
* Skills development and career opportunities.
* Supportive and experienced colleagues in an inclusive work culture.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Remote work is possible for the major part of this work.
Application and contact information
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application via our recruitment system as soon as possible, but no later than 15th March 2026. Attach your CV and a short personal letter describing why you are applying for the position. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Xi Yang, Group Manager - System, projects & processes, xi.yang@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
