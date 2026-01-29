Summer internship - Robot hand alignment
Sick Ivp AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-01-29
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sick Ivp AB i Linköping
As a Machine Vision Innovation Center, SICK Linköping develops high-performance cameras and advanced AI-powered software that drive the future of both manufacturing and logistics automation. Whether it's helping robots pick the right item or enabling high-precision quality control with 2D and 3D vision, our solutions bring clarity, speed, and smart decision-making to complex industrial environments. With 100 passionate colleagues in Linköping - and backed by a global team of 10,000 with headquarters in Germany - we create technology that powers safer, smarter, and more efficient industries worldwide.
What you will do
The work involves porting a robot hand-eye alignment feature from an existing application called PLOC2D into another application called Nova.
PLOC2D is a vision system for locating parts for a robot to pick. The easy-to-operate sensor system is fitted with a high-quality image processing hardware which is used in combination with a powerful localization algorithm. It can therefore localize parts quickly and reliably. PLOC2D is connected directly to the robot controller or a PLC and is ready to use immediately. The intuitive human machine interface is designed to ensure that the PLOC2D is easy to set up and maintain in production environments.
NOVA is a web based configurable vision application platform, that runs on our industrial sensors and helps users with or without programming knowledge to easily set up and solve their vision applications using a graphical user interface. At their disposal customers can leverage wide variety of machine vision tools, from simple measurements to AI powered decision making.
The work's focus would be to improve the camera calibration and alignment in Nova, and possibly furthermore to add support for 3D. This would include understanding PLOC2D and how it works with a robot, as well as understanding Nova to identify the limitations of the respective features.
What you need
• Experience with Lua/Python or similar scripting languages
• Familiar with Git
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Experience with web development, e.g. TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular, React, or similar technologies
Who are we?
We give vision to automation - and intelligence to machines.
We are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. We have consistently been recognized as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the Great Place to Work survey. We actively work to reduce our climate footprint and engage in various initiatives to contribute to society and enhance diversity at our workplace.
Period of time
June - August (8 weeks)
Got questions?
Feel free to contact Haraldur Haraldsson, Project Manager, by email haraldur.haraldsson@sick.se
or our HR representative, Sarah Lantz, sarah.lantz@sick.se
Ready to take the next step?
Submit your application, we look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sick Ivp AB
(org.nr 556257-8723) Arbetsplats
Sick Ivp Jobbnummer
9711306