Summer Geologists To Lkab
Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB / Geologjobb / Kiruna Visa alla geologjobb i Kiruna
2024-12-17
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB i Kiruna
, Gällivare
, Luleå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2025-01-12
We are currently seeking Geologists interested in joining our team at LKAB during the summer. We have vacancies as Production Geologists and Exploration Geologists in all of our mine sites, Kiruna, Malmberget/Gällivare and Svappavaara.
The roles
Production geologist (Kiruna, Malmberget/Gällivare, Svappavaara)
As a Production geologist you will work in one of the world's two largest and most modern underground mines in Malmberget/Gällivare and Kiruna. You will work with underground mapping, core logging, sampling, mapping/logging of geotechnical parameters, structural geology and recording of measurement data. Due to safety reasons, basic knowledge of the Swedish language is a requirement. Work is carried out on a shift basis.
Exploration geologist (Kiruna, Svappavaara, Malmberget)
As an Exploration geologist you will be working on the exploration of future iron ore deposits in one of our underground mines/open pits and their surrounding areas in Malmberget/Gällivare, Kiruna or Svappavaara. Depending on the role, you will be working with drill core logging, sampling, field geological mapping and measurement of structures. Work is carried out during the day with flextime.
We offer an interesting workplace with opportunities for development and challenging duties.
Our total number of job openings is aproximately seven in Kiruna, seven in Malmberget/Gällivare and four in Svappavaara.
In order to be considered for a summer job, we expect you to be available to work at least from mid-June to mid-August 2025. Please state in your application what period of time you are available.
If you have any preferences in location and/or position, please state that in your application as well.
Skills and Competencies
The positions require a minimum of 2-3 years of college or university studies in the field of Geology.
As a person you should be responsible and driven, but also percipient and flexible. The positions include a lot of collaboration with others, so good communication skills are essential.
For safety reasons, intermediate proficiency in Swedish is required for certain positions, while fluency in English is mandatory for all positions.
Please note: Eligibility to work in Sweden is a mandatory requirement for this summer employment, and we are unable to provide employer sponsorship for summer workers.
For all positions at LKAB, you must also have a driving license (B).
More information about the position
For more information about the position please contact:
Near mine and Field Exploration teams:
Joel Krispinsson, Group manager, Kiruna: joel.krispinsson@lkab.com
Simon Engström, Group Manager, Malmberget: simon.a.engstrom@lkab.com
Carmen Garcia del Riego, Group manager, Svappavaara: carmen.garcia.del.riego@lkab.com
Laura Lauri, Section Manager, Field, laura.lauri@lkab.com
Production geologist team:
Andres Moncada, Group manager, Malmberget: andres.moncada@lkab.com
Martha Henderson, Group manager, Kiruna: martha.henderson@lkab.com
Manuel Astorga, Section Manager, Svappavaara:manuel.astorga@lkab.com
Welcome to an exciting possibility!
We can offer positions with many interesting challenges and a possibility to interact with colleagues from many different disciplines. There are many chances for outdoor recreation around our mine sites in Kiruna, Svappavaara and Gällivare/Malmberget. The ongoing urban transformation in these communities also creates a dynamic and exciting atmosphere.
Application
Submit your application no later than January 12th, 2025. We want you to send in CV and cover letter where you write when you are available to work and if you have any preferences regarding position and/or location.
We will begin the selection process on the 13th of January 2025 and plan to schedule interviews from the 10th of February to the 14th of March.
Please note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
Prior to recruitment, LKAB has considered recruitment channels and marketing. We kindly but firmly decline all contact from media marketers, recruitment sites and the like. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB
(org.nr 556001-5835), https://www.lkab.com Jobbnummer
9064893