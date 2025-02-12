Subcontracts Specialist
Profile Description:
The Subcontracts Specialist is responsible for applying existing knowledge and experience in the Subcontracts Discipline to support routine assignments. They will use best practices and knowledge of internal or external issues to improve products or services in the Subcontracts Discipline.
Job Overview:
The Subcontracts Specialist applies their conceptual knowledge of Subcontracts and with a moderate level of guidance and direction from colleagues and leadership, is responsible for solving a range of straightforward Subcontracts problems. They will be responsible for analyzing possible solutions using standard procedures, as well as building knowledge of the Company, processes, and customers. The Subcontracts Specialist understands key business drivers and applies this knowledge to solve problems in straightforward situations through analysis of possible solutions using technical experience, judgment, and precedents.
Job Responsibility:
• Responsible for the performance and direction of Subcontracts input into bid proposal activities including compilation of Subcontractor bidding documents, evaluations, and other related information.
• Responsible for the performance and direction of all Subcontracts commercial and administrative work within the Project.
• Follow Global procedures outlined in the Management System.
• Maintain awareness of the content of the HSE (Health, Safety, & Environment) Plan and the actions required in the event of an emergency.
• Cooperate in the implementation of the HSE Plan overall and as it applies to Subcontractors.
• Insure that contractual obligations are met by the Subcontractor
• Identify, evaluate, prepare, and subsequently agree to Subcontract Work Scope changes and monitor risks to the Project
• Process changes with the Subcontractor as directed by the Subcontract Manager or other lead
• Develop and update Cost Subcontract Forecasts for input to Project Controls Manager
• Provide input to the Project weekly / monthly report
• Understand and comply with the overall sourcing strategy.
• May act as an understudy to more senior resources who work with Subcontract systems.
• Escalate issues to Subcontract Leadership in a timely manner.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) in Engineering, Supply Chain Management (or a relevant discipline).
• Three to six (3 to 6) years of relevant experience.
• Effective communication and presentations skills.
• Effective problem solver.
• Good decision-maker.
Effective Negotiator.
