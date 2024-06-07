Sub Project Manager
2024-06-07
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values. You will join as an integral member of a diverse and high paced project management team at a time when the demand for our solutions is booming and we are expanding in order to help our clients reach their environmental targets. You will report to the Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection Project Management.
We are now looking for a Sub Project Manager to lead projects within HVDC Control & Protection. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development working on projects across the globe. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative.
Your responsibilities
Be a positive role model for your team and beyond by living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Being responsible for the delivery of Control & Protection systems to our HVDC installations (including design, manufacturing and testing)
Ensure superb project controls while managing budget, scope, time and quality.
Plan and review the day-to-day activities of a multidisciplinary project engineering team over hardware, software, and IT/SCADA deliveries.
Manage interfaces with multiple internal and external stakeholders, both as customers and suppliers.
Work close to and report progress and challenges to HVDC Control & Protection management team
Travel a couple of weeks in a year, representing Hitachi Energy in the best possible way.
Your background
Knowledge and experience from system development, preferably within HVDC technology, but also within Industrial Control and Protection Systems, Substation Protection, Automation & Telecommunication Systems.
As a person you have a passion for people and technology, you are strong in decision making and have the right inner drive and self-management skills to take on full responsibility for your scope and deliver on time in a dynamic environment.
You are an engaged, ambitious, and driven person that thrives in a constantly changing environment and who enjoys collaboration with employees, peers and beyond.
You are meticulous in meeting customer needs and continuously improve quality in your work output with a problem-solving oriented and structured mindset.
You understand deadlines, budgetary constraints and have a strong sense of responsibility, and if needed you are comfortable with taking decisions for your team.
You are comfortable meeting customers and partaking in technical negotiations to support your team if needed.
Proficient and fluent in English is required since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world.
Swedish skills would be advantageous.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 31st of August 2024!
Recruiting Manager Marketa Vogler, marketa.vogler@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Marketa Vogler, marketa.vogler@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048 . All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
