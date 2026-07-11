Student Care Coordinator
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Kuratorjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kuratorjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Full Job Description link
Pastoral Manager (Whole School with 4-9 Focus) IES Kista
Role Specification
1. Purpose of the role
The Pastoral Manager, under the Principal, Assistant Principals, and in collaboration with the Year Group Coordinators (HoYs), Mentors, Trygghets Team, Student Assistants, Special Education Department, Student Care Team and the Facilities Coordinator/Care Taker, oversees all aspects of the school's pastoral and school environment work. The Pastoral Manager leads the Trygghets Team and is responsible to ensure teaching staff conduct their duties with impact. They have a responsibility for the overall safety, well-being and security of students, and must work both pro-actively and reactively on a daily basis. They manage a range of processes so that the school delivers on its key IES Ethos promise to parents, "At IES Kista, we deliver a calm learning environment, where teachers can teach and students learn" - with the evidence to prove it.
1. Main areas of responsibility with expected outcomes
2a) Managing the school's basic Pastoral Routines and reinforcing school rules
2b) Leading the Trygghets Team and securing impactful adult presence (teachers and other staff) around the school, as well as maintaining a good environment
2c) Working with daily conflicts and incidents towards immediate and sustainable resolutions
2d) Working proactively to combat bullying, conflicts and mobile phone routines and well as a securing clean, garbage/graffiti free school environment
2e) With the Management, DPCP and Facilities Coordinator/Care Taker, manage the school's camera security system and fire routines
2f) Promoting the "Move with IES Initiative" and/or ensure students have activities during breaks and lunch
1. Mandate and lines of communication
• Line managed by the Principal
• Operational management of the school's pastoral work with the Principal and Assistant Principals
• Leads and coordinates the work ofthe Trygghets Team
• Collaborates with year Team Coordinators
• Attend and actively contribute at student care team meetings
• Key attendee at weekly grading conferences during mentoring hour
• Lead and investigage "kränkande behandling" and discrimination cases
1. Conditions
• Full time - "Semestertjänst"
• Part of Sveriges Lärare CBA annual salary negotiation under title, "Student Care Coordinator"
• Base salary to be negotiated based on qualifications, experience and competencies
1. Desired qualifications, experience and competencies
Required Qualifications and Knowledge
• Qualifications in leadership, behavioural science, teaching and/or security are desirable
• Proven knowledge and known methods of working with conflicts and human behaviour
• Working knowledge of the Swedish Education Act, particularly chapter 5 is preferred
• Working knowledge of a school's plan to combat abusive treatment is desirable
Required Experience and Skills
• Experience in schools or working professionally with young people is a prerequisite
• Other management or leadership experience desirable
• Tech savvy and able to navigate various internal and external systems
• Strong English / Swedish language skills
Competencies and values fostered thus far in one's career, that are critically important for success in the role
• Obvious presence, charisma and confidence in working with staff and students.
• Must have high emotional intelligence
• Ability to be clear, demanding, persuasive, diplomatic, quick thinking and able to resolve issues with immediacy. Highly competent at mediation
• Ability to inspire and motivate others towards excellent outcomes
• Ability to articulate the highest of expectations and with warm authority
• Able to foster good relationships with students but never at the expense of high expectations
• Fit, physically capable and able to be active on one's feet for the majority of the day
• Proven ability to thrive in a high tempo environment
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 46 schools and around 30,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: mark.dunnell.kista@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://kista.engelska.se
Isafjordsgatan 39 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kista Kontakt
Mark Dunnell mark.dunnell.kista@engelska.se 0733016123 Jobbnummer
10000216