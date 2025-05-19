Student Care Coordinator
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
This is an exciting opportunity to become Student Care Coordinator in an excellent IES school. This role requires good understand of the Student Care role in promoting a great environment, preventing challenges, and acting when students are in need of support.
In Internationella Engelska Skolan we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos and established routines, with engaged and visible staff creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all students, with applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Värmdö
Our school was founded in 2021 and we are proud to say that we have had 4 fantastic start up years! We have 610 students from Kindergarten (förskoleklass) to Grade 9, and 65 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. We are located in a brand new building in the Charlottendal neighbourhood of Gustavsbergs with a direct bus from Slussen stopping right outside our doorstep!
The role:
The SCC is a visible and active IES role model who believes passionately in appropriate support for all students within the IES context of "tough love". The SCC works closely with the leaders in the school, in order to ensure the safety, social welfare and stability of the students and school environment. The promotion of student support, a calm and safe learning environment, and our IES Ethos of a Safe and Calm learning environment are a key focus in this role.
In collaboration with Leadership, the SCC will work with all areas of Student Care support needs including, but not limited to, behavioural support, psychosocial support needs, absence, adjustment needs, coordinating with academic support plans, etc. The SCC will also work with all ages and classes within the school, i.e. K-9.
The SCC will work to be a visible presence and take a large responsibility around all of the school to support and maintain our desired school environment (including working with break duties, break rooms, daily flow routines, etc).
Who are you?
• To be successful in the role you should have several years of concrete experience working within a student care team either in a supportive or leadership function.
• You should have a good understanding of the student care role in promotion, prevention, and reaction, with documented work in each of these areas.
• You should be a good communciator able to meet and communicate with a broad range of individuals from school staff, parents, students, and external agencies.
• You should have an understanding of the school guiding documents, such as LGR 22, Skollagen, Plan mot kränkande behandling, Socialstyrelsens riktlinjer om elevhälsa among others
• You should have experience working with a wide range of students and feel comfortable communicating in both Swedish and English.
• It is of merit if you have experience working with external agencies such as Socialtjänsten, BUP, etc.
Application
Apply now by submitting your resume through the careers site or by emailing recruitment.varmdo@engelska.se
The position is a full time, 'semestertjänst' position starting from August 2025.
