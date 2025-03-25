Strategy & Insight Development Leader
2025-03-25
About this work area
In an ever-changing world, there is no such thing as business as usual. Ingka is continuously evolving to stay relevant for tomorrow, and this requires bold leadership and forward-thinking strategies based on foresight and insight, today.
Over the past years, Ingka has significantly strengthened its strategic development capabilities through the 10 Jobs as our strategic gearbox and strategy to action approach, working closely with both businesses, functions, Inter IKEA, partners and peers. We are accelerating plans across IKEA Retail, Ingka Centres, Ingka Investments and our Group Functions based on our strategies; to shorten the distance from vision to action.
At IKEA, we are always striving for improvement. Our team is dedicated to advancing the IKEA value chain, creating long-term value, and making IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable to the many. We're looking for a dynamic leader who shares our passion for innovation and transformation to join our Strategy & Insight team in Group Strategy, Development & Innovation (SD&I).
What you'll be doing day to day
As Ingka Group Strategy & Insight Development Leader, you will support the full agenda of the Strategy & Insight team and work closely with stakeholders and partners across Ingka and IKEA, supporting the development and deployment of:
Ingka strategic landscape
10 jobs as our strategic gearbox and strategy to action approach
Ingka Direction, Ingka business directions, Ingka strategies, Ingka country strategies and IKEA Retail strategy
Ingka strategy development framework, process, tools and methods
Ingka strategy leader network, external strategy partners and peer network
Ingka Insight landscape
Ingka strategic insight
Ingka insight framework, process, tools and network; together with Ingka Data & Analytics. With specific focus on the Insight platform MyInsight.
Through your leadership you will contribute to a lean and world-class strategy and insight capability for Ingka and to make IKEA better and Ingka a well-managed company.
We see that you bring:
A true passion for strategy & insight development
Strong understanding of global retail trends, IKEA's strategic landscape, value chain, and ways of working.
Proven ability to identify opportunities, simplify complexity, and take a long-term, holistic perspective.
Trusted advisor to senior leaders in large-scale, complex organisations.
Strong skills in consultation, facilitation, and impactful communication.
Organised, goal-driven, and effective under pressure in dynamic environments.
Skilled at building relationships and influencing without authority.
High ethical standards and proven ability to manage confidential matters.
Experienced in documenting and maintaining frameworks, tools, and methodologies.
Advanced training in business administration or economics, with at least four years of experience in strategy or management consulting and experience in the retail industry and global organisations.
If this is you, we'd love to hear from you-apply now!
Together as a Team
This role is based in Malmö, Sweden, under Group Strategy, Development & Innovation (SD&I). You will report to the Strategy & Insight Manager and work closely with SD&I leaders, managers, and key stakeholders across IKEA and Ingka. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05
