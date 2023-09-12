Strategy Manager
Northvolt AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Strategy Manager to join our stellar team in Stockholm.
Northvolt was founded with the mission to drive the European transition to a clean, carbon-neutral energy future. Today, Northvolt is in the process of expanding Northvolt Labs into the epicenter of European electrification, building our first Gigafactories, establishing our recycling business Revolt, and expanding our capabilities to deliver complete battery systems. In parallel to this, we are busy building a company we can all be proud about.
While we are very proud of our accomplishments, our ambitions go significantly beyond where we are today, and this is where the Strategy team comes in.
The Strategy team works closely with the business units, operational and functional teams within Northvolt to drive our business expansion and company building activities. This means working in a cross-functional, project-based environment to set the strategic direction of Northvolt, supporting internal business initiatives, and execute strategic partnerships within the broader electrification ecosystem.
As Strategy Manager, you will work cross-functionally together with the Strategy team, other Northvolt teams and external stakeholders to support the development and execution of Northvolt's strategic agenda. You are a structured problem solver with strong analytical skills, that can enable successful execution of Northvolt's key expansion programs. You also have a passion for the mission of electrification and driving sustainable industry change.
Key responsibilities include:
Drive Northvolt's corporate strategy development and planning
Coordinate Northvolt's long-term strategic growth roadmap
Lead our efforts on market intelligence and insights from the broader industry
Manage key processes supporting our strategy execution (e.g., annual strategy cycle, OKRs)
Prepare and present insights and decision materials towards our group management and board
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
2+ years of experience from consulting or project/program management; or 2+ years of strategy work or business development experience from industrial companies
2+ years of experience from driving projects in cross-functional environments
BSc/MSc in Industrial engineering, Mechanical engineering, Business, Economics, Finance or similar relevant degree
Strong technical aptitude/ ability to quickly understand technology
Strong quantitative and qualitative analysis skills
Highly organized and result-driven
People-person and ability to build strong relationships
Ability to drive work independently and in a team environment to deliver results
Can-do attitude and "not afraid to get hands dirty" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8105000