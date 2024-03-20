Strategy Management (744915)
2024-03-20
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We're looking for someone dedicated and visionary to join our team as a Strategy Management Professional. In this role, you will have the opportunity to drive both group and unit strategies, manage portfolio, spearhead new business development initiatives, demonstrate technology and product leadership, and manage strategic partnerships. You'll also have a hand in undertaking MandA projects and fostering competitive intelligence and foresight alongside managing group risks. This captivating venture allows for fruitful collaboration with external customers, our respected partners, and key industry stakeholders.
What you will do:
• Steer the development and alignment of strategies at group or unit level while addressing strategic questions leading to decision-making and implementation.
• Conduct comprehensive strategic market forecasts and carry out detailed business intelligence and competitor analyses.
• Facilitate the creation of professional content for C-Level external/internal audience, pushing for the seamless distribution of BI and market research.
• Spearhead group and unit portfolio strategies, including investment and portfolio analysis.
• Support the strategic execution of targeted new business opportunities.
• Establish and manage productive strategic partnerships and alliances.
• Develop a solid framework for strategic customer engagements and leverage these interactions into tangible strategic plans.
• Guide technology and product leadership initiatives while staying informed about the latest industry practices and market changes.
• Champion the development and implementation of the Enterprise Risk Management strategy, including proactive risk management operations at both group level and external reporting.
The skills you bring:
• Consultative Skills.
• Corporate Strategy.
• Excel Formulas.
• Thought Leadership.
• Portfolio Management.
• Strategic Alignment.
• Technology Forecasting.
• Business Development.
• Business Partnering.
• Industry Analysis.
• Growth Planning.
• Risk Management Planning.
• Forecasting.
• Strategy development and planning.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse an inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
