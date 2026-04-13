Strategic Purchaser
Cytiva Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2026-04-13
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Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
Together with Danaher's 15+ other operating companies, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
HemoCue is a leading provider of point-of-care diagnostic solutions, enabling healthcare practitioners across clinical settings and geographies to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows. For more than four decades we've been advancing what's possible at the point of care. HemoCue offers point-of-care testing for hemoglobin, glucose and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.
The Strategic Purchaser for HemoCue is responsible for developing and securing the global supplier base, driving strategic sourcing of direct material and OEM suppliers, and owning the Transport & Logistics category to optimize cost, flow, and delivery performance.
This position is part of the Operations / Procurement located in Ängelholm, Sweden and will be on-site. At HemoCue, our purpose is clear: advancing care, test by test, everywhere. Care is the bedrock upon which we stand. It's manifested in our devices, our people and how we interact with the world.
You will be a part of the Procurement team and report to the Director Procurement & IT responsible for strategic sourcing, supplier management, and procurement excellence. If you thrive in a strategic, cross-functional, fast-paced role and want to work to build a world-class procurement and supply chain organization-read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Develop and implement category strategies for direct material and OEM suppliers
Own and develop the Transport & Logistics category, including cost optimization and contract negotiations
Drive long-term partnerships and strategic supplier relationships
Represent Procurement in the work to set up new partnerships
Lead cross-functional initiatives to improve processes, tools, and ways of working
The essential requirements of the job include:
University degree in economics, engineering, or equivalent
Long-standing experience in strategic purchasing within a manufacturing environment - 2+ years
Proven experience working with OEM suppliers and direct material categories -2 + years
Strong negotiation experience and management of complex commercial agreements - 5 + years
Excellent communication skills in English
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
Ability to travel - 5-10% of your time
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Transport & Logistics sourcing and category management
Knowledge of ISO 13485, ISO 14001, or SOX-related requirements
Swedish language skills
Application
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application. The recruitment will be completed as soon as a suitable candidate is found.
We look forward to seeing your application.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9850658