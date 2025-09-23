Strategic Product Manager 3D Vision
Sick Ivp AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Linköping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Linköping
2025-09-23
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sick Ivp AB i Linköping
SICK Linköping is an innovation center for Machine Vision with 100 committed employees, passionate about image processing and visualization. As part of a leading global company, we supply world-class sensors and solutions for industrial applications. Together with our colleagues across the globe, we form a team of 12,000 employees, with our headquarters based in Germany.
About the job
As a member of the product management team, your mission is to ensure that our machine vision portfolio remains competitive and aligned with customer needs. You will work strategically to define product direction and prioritize development in close collaboration with stakeholders worldwide. You will engage with international customers to drive the business and collect valuable feedback to enhance the product offer.
Your mission will be to drive both the short- and long-term product strategy for the 3D Vision portfolio.
To succeed in this, you will:
• Develop marketing strategies and provide tools and training to enable commercial success via the global sales force
• Gather and communicate market and customer insights to guide R&D and define the product development roadmap
• Prepare and support global product launches in close collaboration with the sales organization
Who do we believe you are?
You likely have a university degree in a technical or business field, along with several years of experience in industrial automation. You're confident in building business cases to support strategic decisions and have a solid understanding of customer and market needs.
You're used to discussing technical requirements and translating them into product specifications. Your background includes working with software platforms and technical solutions-ideally within vision or automation.
To succeed in this role, you need strong social and intercultural skills. You'll collaborate across regions, so clear communication and adaptability in dynamic environments are key. You express yourself clearly, both verbally and in writing, ensuring alignment across teams and functions.
Who are we?
At SICK Linköping we have successfully developed products for more than 35 years. Our team has delivered software for technically leading products within the field of 2D and 3D vision, as well as system solutions for robot guidance and quality control.
We are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. We have consistently been recognized as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the Great Place to Work survey. We actively work to reduce our climate footprint and engage in various initiatives to contribute to society and enhance diversity at our workplace.
Get in Touch
Curious to learn more? We'd love to hear from you!
Feel free to contact Fredrik Sylvan, Head of Product Unit 2D/3D Vision, at fredrik.sylvan@sick.se
, or reach out to our HR partner Sarah Lantz at sarah.lantz@sick.se
.
We're reviewing applications continuously and will hire as soon as we find the right match-so don't wait too long. Take the next step in your career and apply today! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sick Ivp AB
(org.nr 556257-8723) Arbetsplats
Sick Ivp Jobbnummer
9522619