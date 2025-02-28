Strategic Initiative Lead
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Who are you?
In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate has a high level of energy and resilience with a proven track record of driving complex initiatives to successful completion, navigating challenges with agility, and delivering measurable business impact.
What you will do
As a Strategic Initiative Lead, you will play a key role in ensuring the successful delivery of high-impact strategic initiatives within the organization. You will be responsible for overseeing and managing one or more complex, cross-functional projects from conception to completion, ensuring timely delivery within scope and budget.
Your initial focus will be to lead a global initiative aimed at improving our commercial governance processes and tools, enhancing sales, and increasing effectiveness across the organization
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with stakeholders to identify and scope new strategic initiatives.
Oversee and manage end-to-end projects, from planning through execution and evaluation.
Develop and deploy tools, frameworks, and training programs to improve performance and initiative execution.
Conduct and consolidate market research, competitive analysis, and data insights to facilitate strategic decisions.
Coordinate and align internal and external stakeholders incl. Truck Divisions and Group Functions.
Identify opportunities for business optimization, innovation and operational efficiencies.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• Master's degree in business administration, or a related field.
• +5 year professional experience.
• Proven project management skills, with experience overseeing and delivering complex, multi-stakeholder projects.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Solutions-oriented, proactive and fast-paced with sound business judgment.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Experience from sales performance, analytics and process optimization.
• Relevant industry experience from e.g. transport/automotive industry is an advantage
Ready for the next move?
If interested, please apply!
Hiring Manager: Carl Salmaan VP Strategy
Last application date: March 17th
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success. Ersättning
