Strategic Business Developer
2024-01-25
Do you enjoy when the pace of change is high? Do you want to be part of taking our operational excellence at Kappahl 's Sales Department to the next level and into the future? Welcome to workdays filled with joyful creativity and development, inclusive colleagues, and courageous challenges as a Strategic Business Developer! Apply today!
We offer you
As an Strategic Business Developer we offer an exciting role in the fast-evolving retail sector, within Kappahl 's Sales department. To enable Kappahl's growth with improved and new business models, more flexible business processes and systems are required. As a Strategic Business Developer, you act as a process manager and a team lead where you represent Sales department in strategic business-related projects, e.g., ERP-system project which includes most part of the business. The project is run based on the needs and requirements of the business, but the work in the project is done in close collaboration with IT.
As a Strategic Business Developer your main area of responsibility is to coordinate the overall priority and roadmap for development for Store- and OMNI development. As a process manager for Sales related work processes you support the business with process mapping, developing end-to-end processes and to serve as a project leader in strategic development projects within Sales.
You identify business potentials and work proactively to identify and recommend strategic and tactical actions that promote positive development within Sales and in cross functional work with other departments. Your goal is to contribute to increased operational efficiency and to reach an enhanced OMNI- channel and store customer experience.
Your profile
We believe you have a relevant education, or acquired equivalent skills from previous work experience. You are used to working with an agile mindset and have a flexible approach in your work. It is a merit if you have been on a change journey with the implementation of new working methods and systems in the past. Your experience from other business-related projects in retail entails a capacity to easily adapt a customer centric mindset through project leading. You are fluent in both English and Swedish.
As a person you are an action-, business-, goal-, and result oriented individual, with communicative skills and are stimulated by working and collaborating at a high pace in a large organisation. At the same time, you have an unpretentious attitude and are good at organising and structuring you own work based on current conditions, business goals and schedules. You have the ability to have a helicopter perspective and are driven in projects.
Experience in retail is great, really, at the same time we believe that if you love what you do, passion and competence will come along the way. You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested?
If the description above matches you, we would like you to get in touch! The position is a full-time permanent position with placement at our head office in Mölndal. Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
We apply continuous selection, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. You apply easily by attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than the 9th of February, via www.kappahl.se/lediga-jobb.
If you have protected identity contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
/#LI-HYBRID
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
