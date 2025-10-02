Store Manager 40h - Temporary contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Chefsjobb / Söderhamn Visa alla chefsjobb i Söderhamn
2025-10-02
, Bollnäs
, Hudiksvall
, Ockelbo
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Söderhamn
, Hudiksvall
, Gävle
, Sundsvall
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Store Manager, you'll oversee the entire customer experience, ensuring high visual and commercial standards that align with global strategies and your store's local context. Acting in line with our values, you'll drive both your success and the company's success.
You will:
Lead your store team to deliver an outstanding customer experience while promoting and selling our products.
Stay informed about your store's strengths, opportunities, and competitors, with a strong understanding of the local market and customer needs.
Analyse sales performance, set goals, and create plans to optimize results, profits, and stock levels.
Manage scheduling and store maintenance efficiently, aligning with sales budgets and commercial priorities.
Recruit, onboard, and develop your team while fostering an inclusive and collaborative culture that promotes growth and innovation.
Stay updated on fashion trends, customer preferences, and competitors to maintain a competitive edge.
Represent yourself and the brand positively during all customer interactions.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our stores are the heart of our company, where customers experience our brand firsthand. As part of the dynamic Store Team, every role-from Sales Advisors, Department Managers, Store Managers and Visual Merchandisers to Assistant Store Managers, Cash Office Responsible, and Delivery Responsible in larger stores-contributes to creating an inspiring and welcoming environment. You'll also connect with the wider Area Team, collaborating across stores to share insights and drive success together. Alongside your team, you'll play a vital role in helping customers feel confident and express their individuality with the latest trends and timeless styles. By building meaningful connections with customers in our stores, we make fashion accessible and sustainable for all.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience in retail management and operations.
A proven track record of strong leadership, with a passion for coaching and developing teams while exemplifying company values and culture.
Proven results using customer centric reporting and tools.
Expertise in sales planning, analysis, and follow-up.
And people who are...
Strong and confident leaders who inspire, coach, and develop their teams with integrity.
Motivated to create great customers experiences while promoting and driving sales.
Ambitious and motivated by performance, competition, and achieving goals.
Analytical problem-solvers with excellent communication skills and a knack for working with numbers and statistics.
Flexible and solution oriented.
Passionate about fashion trends, commerciality, and visual presentation, with a keen awareness of competitors.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a temporary position for 12 months offering 40 hours per week with start in November or by agreement. This position is based in Söderhamn and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 15/10.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Köpmangatan 4c (visa karta
)
826 30 SÖDERHAMN Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9537703