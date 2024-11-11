Store Concept Designer to Lindex
2024-11-11
Are you a creative visionary with project management skills and experience in transforming ideas into engaging, physical brand experiences? Lindex is looking for a talented Store Concept Designer to join our Retail Development team and help shape outstanding in-store environments that inspire our customers and strengthen our brand.
Your role in our team. As a Store Concept Designer, you are a part of the Lindex Retail Development team, taking ownership of projects from initial concept through to final production. Your role involves producing design development work for our stores that strengthens our brand and develops our business. You collaborate closely with various departments to ensure that designs not only meet functional requirements but also deliver impactful customer experiences.
In your role you develop design concepts through mood boards, sketches, planning drawings, 3D visualisations, and other materials. You design and detail new furniture and fixtures, ensuring their functionality aligns with store needs. Leading the prototyping process, you manage order placements and oversee necessary purchases for new concepts and modules. Additionally, you review drawings from suppliers and consultants to align with project goals. Keeping up with industry trends and competitor innovations is essential to ensure that our store environments remain innovative and engaging.
Is this you? Do you enjoy working creatively while paying close attention to functional and brand details? Then we think you'll be a great fit! You thrive on translating brand attributes into physical spaces that inspire customer interactions. We're looking for someone who is proactive, customer-centric, and business-minded, with a strong sense of teamwork.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Degree in industrial design, interior design, or architecture.
3+ years' experience in retail design with project management skills.
Proficiency in MS Office, Photoshop, InDesign, ArchiCAD or similar.
Ability to translate brand values into physical design to enhance customer experience.
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager to find the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set end date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email). Ersättning
