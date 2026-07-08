Steel Structure Erector (Sweden/Finland)
Kavamet Sverige AB / Grovplåtslagarjobb / Haparanda Visa alla grovplåtslagarjobb i Haparanda
2026-07-08
, Kalix
, Övertorneå
, Överkalix
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kavamet Sverige AB i Haparanda
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2026-07-08Beskrivning av verksamheten
STEEL STRUCTURE ERECTOR
We are looking for skilled and motivated Steel Structure Erectors to join our projects in Finland and Sweden. You will work on industrial steel and cladding structure projects as part of an experienced and professional installation team. Your responsibilities include the installation, assembly and maintenance of steel structures, as well as other project-related installation tasks. The work is carried out in close cooperation with the client and the project organization, with a strong focus on safety, quality and efficiency.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Your responsibilities include:
• Installation and assembly of steel structures in industrial projects
• Mechanical installation and maintenance work according to project requirements
• Working in accordance with technical drawings and work instructions
• Performing lifting and installation tasks safely and efficiently
• Proper use and daily maintenance of tools and equipment
• Complying with health, safety, quality and environmental requirements
• Cooperating with colleagues, subcontractors and clients on site.Utbildning och erfarenhet
We expect you to have:
• Previous experience in steel structure erection, industrial installation or maintenance work
• Ability to read and interpret technical drawings
• A strong commitment to safe working practices
• A proactive, responsible and quality-oriented approach to work
• Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
• Willingness to travel and work on projects in Finland and/or Sweden
• Good English language skills
The following will be considered an advantage:
• Valid Occupational Safety Card, Hot Work Permit and First Aid Certificate
• Experience in operating MEWPs, forklifts or overhead cranes
• Previous experience in industrial steel or cladding structure projects
• Valid welding qualifications
• Previous experience working on international projects
We especially value a positive attitude, good teamwork skills and a commitment to delivering high-quality work safely. You are flexible, reliable and able to adapt to changing project requirements while maintaining a professional approach. These qualities are an important part of our company culture.
Other
We offer:
• Diverse and challenging work on demanding industrial projects
• The opportunity to work in an international environment in Finland and Sweden
• The support of a skilled and committed team
• Competitive salary and employment conditions based on your experience and qualifications
• Opportunities for professional development and career growth
Projects are located in Finland and Sweden. Employment terms and conditions are determined according to the country of employment and the employing company. For assignments in Sweden, salary and employment conditions are governed by applicable Swedish laws, regulations and collective agreements.
Interested?
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact us by email at pauliina.liljamaa@kavamet.fi
. We will respond after the summer holidays during Week 30.
From Week 30 onwards, you may also contact: Pauliina Liljamaa Phone +358 50 465 2503
Please send your application, CV, and salary expectation, marked " STEEL STRUCTURE ERECTOR ", no later than 24 July 2026 to kavamet@kavamet.fi Ersättning
Timlön Kollektivavtal enligt land (Sverige/Finland) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: kavamet@kavamet.fi Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kavamet Sverige AB
(org.nr 559289-7101)
953 31 HAPARANDA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CFO
Pauliina Liljamaa
Finskt moderbolag som bygger upp svenskt dotterbolag. kavamet@kavamet.fi Jobbnummer
9997281