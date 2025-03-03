Standardization Engineer, Terminology
2025-03-03
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you ready to make a significant impact in a global organization?
Join the Corporate Standards department at Volvo Group, a key player within Group Trucks Technology, where our mission is to enhance quality and drive down product costs through innovative standardization practices. Collaborate with diverse product development teams across the Volvo Group and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our industry.
In this exciting role, you will tackle complex challenges while building a global network with colleagues from various sectors, including Trucks, Construction Equipment, Penta, and Buses. You will be part of a passionate team of experts, united in our goal to achieve outstanding results and set new industry standards. As a vital member of the Terminology & Language subteam, you will work closely with our terminology IT platform supplier, leading initiatives that enhance our processes and drive efficiency.
Main responsibilities
• Develop and optimize the content and structure of Volvo Group terminology resources for current and future needs. This includes leading the development of way of working and IT tools (e.g. Acrolinx) but also contribute with hands-on terminology investigative work.
• Secure and maintain Volvo Group standards, design guidelines, policies and strategic documentation with regard to terminology consistency and linguistic correctness.
• Establish and lead cross-functional networks within Volvo Group in the areas of terminology. You will also be representing Corporate Standards in Volvo Group wide forums that are within your area of expertise.
Who we believe you are
We are looking for someone with a strong sense of self-leadership and problem-solving abilities. You enjoy cooperating in a team and you have excellent communication and collaboration skills. As the terminology work spans a broad range of subjects and sometimes complex interdependencies, it is vital that you can structure and process large amounts of information, analyze potential solutions, and convey solutions in a clear way within as well as outside the team.
In order to succeed in this role we see that you have the following qualifications
• University degree in Language Technology or other relevant field within engineering or linguistics.
• Experience from the automotive or other industrial/technology business, and understanding how terminology management can support business goals in a large and global organization
• Excellent English and Swedish skills, written and spoken. Ability to compile many inputs into a short and clear message
Merits
• Experience from the standardization domain
We look forward to your application, please apply no later than the 23rd of March 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
