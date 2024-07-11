Staff Engineer - Data & Analytics
2024-07-11
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023, Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
The challenge - As an enterprise producing millions of connected appliances each year is already generating massive amounts of data. As a part of our data&AI product journey, your task is to bridge the gap between data engineering and business data analysis. You will use your analytics super power to translate business requirements into technical specifications, providing actionable insights that drive decision-making processes.
The team - The Data Product team supports business functions across the entire company and helps them turning raw data into valuable insights and actions. The data team is a key enabler to support the company's digital transformation and driving and operationalizing the data products strategy and data mesh in Digital Experience organization. It takes the role of being the center of enablement for data handling and advanced analytics and putting the data mesh in action within numerous teams
The role -The Staff Engineer - Data & Analytics is helping the product teams on 'How' of analytics, proposing and building analytics functionalities, coaching data analysts and stakeholders to get the most out of their data.
What you'll do:
Build and maintain data models.
Optimize SparkSQL and PySpark queries.
Reduce the time-to-value by providing actionable insights for stakeholders.
Apply best practices for data transformation, data validation, and ensuring data consistency and quality across various connectivity datasets.
Measure the success and performance of built capabilities.
Develop automation, templates and tooling to enable other product teams for analytics.
Work in established agile product management framework.
Collaborate with Data Product manager, Engineering lead and engineering community in order to establish and maintain effective working relationships.
Required experience:
Wide experience of data engineering (ETL, data wrangling, data quality, warehousing, etc.)
Programming experience in SQL and Python, preferably in an Apache Spark setup
Have experience building intuitive dashboards and visualizations (PowerBi and Looker)
Good understanding of data structures
Experience with CI/CD and software engineering best practices.
You have exposure to Data Intelligence platform like Databricks.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git)
A Master- or bachelor's degree in Computer Science (or equivalent)
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarter in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefit highlights include:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
We look forward to receiving you application! As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
