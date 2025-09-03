Städare
Important: This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Our customer is looking for motivated and reliable cleaners to join our team. You will be working with customer assignments in different locations, ensuring high-quality service and satisfied clients. If you are punctual, positive, and enjoy making spaces clean and welcoming, this could be the right job for you.
Location:
Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner
Your responsibilities:
- Carry out cleaning assignments at customer sites;
- be punctual, efficient, and positive when meeting clients;
- follow given cleaning instructions carefully;
- represent the company with a friendly and professional attitude.
Requirements:
- Upper-intermediate Swedish (able to communicate with customers and read instructions independently);
- intermediate English (able to take part in basic discussions and ask/answer common questions);
- valid B driving license;
- previous experience in hotel cleaning or similar assignments is desirable;
- careful, thorough, and responsible approach to work.
Your Profile:
- Motivated, flexible, and committed to completing tasks;
- enjoys cleaning and making customers satisfied;
- willing to work extra hours when needed to finish assignments.
What the employer offers:
- Both full-time and hourly employment, starting with temporary contracts;
- working hours may include weekdays, early mornings, and weekends;
- work clothes/uniform provided;
- health insurance (sjukförsäkring). Ersättning
