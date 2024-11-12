Ssab - Technical Project Manager - Electrical Distribution
Are you passionate about leading transformative projects and eager to shape the future of sustainable steel production? SSAB is looking for an ambitious and dedicated Technical Project Manager for Electrical Distribution system to join our exciting journey. At SSAB, we are committed to sustainability and aim to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030. Location Luleå.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
With an investment of EUR4.5 billion approved by our Board of Directors, Luleå is set to become our next site for fossil-free steel production. The new Luleå mill will boast a capacity of 2.5 million tons per year, featuring state-of-the-art facilities including electric arc furnaces, advanced secondary metallurgy, a direct strip rolling mill, and a cold rolling complex. This transformation will support the mobility segment with premium products, driving our mission towards a sustainable future.
At SSAB, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainable learning and leadership. We aim to attract and retain individuals with the right attitude, skills, and competence to help us deliver fossil-free steel to the world, paving the way for a greener tomorrow.
The position we are looking for is a leading role to ensure the design and implementation of the mill Electrical Distribution System starting from the connection to the external power grid up to provide power supply to the electrical equipment of the process. Supported by your team you ensure that engineering, equipment supply and installation are proceeding and performed by hired suppliers and fulfills SSAB requirements.
Main responsibilities
Project Management: Lead a team and technical specialist resources needed to ensure the design and implementation of the Electrical Distribution System within the new mill.
Technical Quality Assurance: Plan and coordinate work for technical quality assurance of suppliers and contractors deliveries to the project, from engineering and design until final testing and commissioning.
Procurement Activities: Identify and together with Transformation Office procurement team, perform any procurement activities needed.
Provide support in cost and time follow-up and forecasting within the area of responsibility.
About You
Specific Experience and Skills Required:
Good knowledge and experience of high- and medium-voltage electrical equipment and systems, preferably within industrial settings.
Experience in leading and managing a team and technical specialist to ensure technical quality in deliveries from a client perspective.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Health Examination
5. Reference Check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Robert Falk, Section Project Manager Electrification, Transformation Office, mail - robert.falk@ssab.com
Contact Hanna Ringqvist, Recruitment Consultant, mail - hanna.ringqvist@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"I joined SSAB two years ago and I can assure you this is fantastic transformation journey to fossil free steel production. Are you a dedicated person who wants to play an important role in this journey and see the area of your responsibility grow from the drawing board into a new modern electrical steel plant, come and join in! You will be a part of a skilled team and will also participate in further development of the team along with the project. You will have both a leading and technical oriented role and I will support you all the way to succeed and to contribute to SSAB's transformation!"
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.
