Ssab - Lead Planner
2025-04-25
Are you ready to be part of a large-scale construction project within a startup-like environment, backed by the stability of a major organization? We are looking for an experienced Lead Planner to join a newly formed team, playing a crucial role in shaping the planning and execution of this ambitious initiative. This is your opportunity to be at the forefront of a transformative project-join us and make a lasting impact! The location is optional and can either be Luleå or Stockholm, Sweden.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
We are seeking a skilled professional to monitor, update, and report on project schedules, ensuring that projects stay on track and within budget. This role requires a deep understanding of scheduling management principles, construction processes, and sustainable industrial practices.
As a Lead Planner, you will support the construction area teams in managing time and performance, working closely with project teams, contractors, suppliers, and stakeholders to integrate the schedules, ensure alignment with project milestones, mitigate risks, and optimize schedule performance.
Key responsibility
Develop and Manage Project Schedules: Utilize Primavera P6 to create, update, and maintain project schedules, ensuring alignment with contractual milestones and deliverables.
Optimize Resource Allocation: Analyze labor, material, and equipment schedules to enhance productivity and minimize downtime.
Ensure Timeline Adherence: Work closely with procurement and suppliers to synchronize deliveries with project timelines.
Monitor and Control Costs: Collaborate with cost engineers to accurately time phase costs and maintain budget alignment.
Identify and Mitigate Risks: Proactively detect schedule risks and delays, implementing corrective actions to keep projects on track.
Manage Scope and Change Orders: Assess the impact of scope changes on the schedule and ensure all variations are reflected in the Master Time Schedule.
Stakeholder Coordination: Engage with contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers to verify progress and schedule compliance.
Facilitate Planning Workshops: Lead meetings to ensure cross-functional teams remain aligned on project objectives and milestones.
Prepare Reports and Presentations: Provide clear and insightful schedule analysis to support data-driven decision-making.
Drive Continuous Improvement: Participate in audits and assessments, documenting key learnings and best practices to refine project planning processes.
About You
Degree in Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Industrial), Construction Management, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in project planning and project controls within the construction industry.
Strong knowledge of Critical Path Method (CPM) scheduling, construction processes, and project lifecycle management.
Proficiency in Primavera P6 for scheduling and analysis.
Experience in schedule baselining, updating, and variance analysis.
Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment.
Strong analytical, communication, and decision-making skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders at all levels.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Reference Check
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Rodrigo Ramalho, Director PMO, Transformation Office, rodrigo.ramalho@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"At SSAB, we're on an incredible transformation journey toward fossil-free steel. For me personally, being part of this project through the Transformation Office is one of the most exciting and meaningful opportunities I've ever experienced. It's not just about revolutionizing SSAB's production to green steel. It's about creating a lasting positive impact on society and Sweden as a whole.
As the Project Management Office (PMO) leader, my goal is to build a high-functioning PMO that truly drives this transformation. To make this vision a reality, I'm looking for passionate and motivated individuals to join our incredible multi-cultural team. Together, we'll steer, lead, and control the project with a shared sense of purpose and determination.
Our PMO oversees six distinct functional areas, and your team will be around 7-10 people from start, plus consultants. It plays a vital role in ensuring that we stay on track with cost, time, and quality while delivering on this transformative journey. If this sounds like a journey you'd like to be part of, I can't wait to hear from you!" Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
Luleå (visa karta
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
