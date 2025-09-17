Ssab - Business System Support - Project Management
2025-09-17
As part of SSAB's major transformation project in Luleå, we are now looking for support to strengthen our use of the IFS system. The role is focused on assisting the project team with procurement-related tasks such as purchase requisitions, goods receipts, PO matching, and invoice handling.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
IFS can be challenging, especially in special cases, and with increasing volumes ahead, it's important that we ensure smooth and efficient processes. This position is based in Luleå and is part of the Transformation Office, working closely with finance, procurement, and project management.
Main responsibilities
Provide hands-on support in IFS for procurement- and invoice-related processes.
Act as a go-to person for questions and troubleshooting within the project team.
Create and maintain clear instructions and guides.
Onboard new team members in IFS use where needed.
Ensure compliance with defined routines and flag issues proactively.
Provide instruction, help, and training for project personnel on IFS matters, with focus on goods receipt and matching, but also purchase requisitions and invoices.
Support project personnel by sometimes executing IFS tasks directly when actions are rare or complex, ensuring smooth handling and proper authorizations.
Monitor accuracy and correct mistakes in IFS, especially for goods receipts and matching. Proactively advise on how to avoid errors that can create major complications in linked purchase orders and invoices.
Safeguard the integrity of data in IFS/Hypergene to ensure correct project commitments and reliable reporting.
About You
We're looking for a collaborative and solution-oriented colleague who wants to contribute to making our systems and processes run smoothly. You likely have:
Practical IT skills and experience with IFS (or similar systems).
Good communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
A helpful attitude and structured way of working.
A background in finance, procurement, or administration is an advantage but not a necessity.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Reference Check
5.Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Kontact hiring manager, Thord Thorslund, Project management
Contact Thord via mail -thord.thorslund@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Talent Acquisition Partner
Contact Petra via mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Word from your future manager
"The most exciting times in my 25-year history within SSAB. The journey to transform to fossil free steel production is groundbreaking and will have a significant impact on reducing the carbon emissions in Sweden and Finland. In this journey I am now looking for a practical-minded team player to take care of the Business System Support. You will be an important part of our growing team that has the task to take SSAB into the future."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
