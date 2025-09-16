Sr. Software Development Engineer
2025-09-16
THE ROLE:
AMD is looking for a senior software engineer to
join our growing team. As a key contributor you
will be part of a leading team to drive and enhance
AMD's abilities to deliver the highest quality,
industry-leading technologies to market.
THE PERSON:
The ideal candidate possessesan innovative and
problem-solving mindset, has a keen eye for
Software engineering development, and is diligent
and passionate about Technology. A successful
candidate will need to employ strong knowledge in
computer technologies, leadership skills in
technical areas, and SW engineering expertise as
well as a strong ability to compete effectively in a
fast-paced, relevant environment while working
with different teams of engineers and
collaborators.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Develop and drive execution of comprehensive,
highly effective software for sophisticated new
technology and new product introduction projects
• Validate new SW features before releasing them
to customers
• Contribute to a high-functioning feature team
• Collaborate closely with multiple teams to deliver
key planning solutions and the technology to
support them
• Help contribute to the design and implementation
of future architecture for a highly scalable, durable,
and innovative system
• Work very closely with dev teams and Project
Managers to drive results
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:
• Expert knowledge and hands-on experience in C,
C++
• Solid understanding of object-oriented-design
principles
• Solid understanding of Software Engineering
principles, Data structure, algorithms, Operating
Systems concepts and multithread programming
• Excellent design and code development skills,
familiarity with Linux and modern software tools
and techniques for development
• Good analytical and problem-solving skills
ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in
Computer/Software Engineering, Computer
Science, or related technical discipline Så ansöker du
