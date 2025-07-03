Sr. HR Operations and Payroll Manager Nordics
2025-07-03
Om rollen
Do you believe that HR Operations should empower the business, not just support it? At Rituals, we are now looking for our next Sr. HR Operations Manager Nordics - a key role where you'll shape, lead and elevate our HR operations across the region.
This is a one-year parental leave cover, starting in September 2025, based in our Stockholm office.
As a Sr. HR Operations Manager for the Nordics, you are fully accountable for the design, structure and delivery of HR Operations within the Nordic region. You lead and develop your team to ensure accurate, efficient, and compliant execution of all HR administrative and payroll processes, while continuously improving ways of working and aligning them with business needs.
At the same time, you act as a strategic partner for your local MT and Global HR by proactively managing expectations, clearly voicing local needs, and sharing input to shape and prioritize the global HR roadmap. You are responsible for translating global initiatives into local execution with your team, ensuring proper planning, resource alignment, and sustainable delivery across all ongoing and future projects. Your role bridges day-to-day excellence with long-term impact.
In this role, you report directly to the Head of Global HR Services (based at our head office in Amsterdam). In addition, you work closely with the Head of HR Nordics and Country Director, to whom you have a functional (matrix) reporting line. While they are not directly accountable for your team, their alignment and support are essential to your success, making them key stakeholders in your everyday operations.
Kravspecifikation
Lead and coach the Nordic HR Operations team of 6 team members (Payroll Specialist, HR Specialists and HR Business Supports, fostering a culture of a high performing team, driving continuous improvement and best-in-class service to the business.
Ensure accurate execution of personnel administration and payroll in line with local labor laws with your team. You manage the (operational) C&B cycle throughout the year.
Ensure optimal execution of yearly / seasonal 'business as usual' (bonus payments, salary reviews and CLA changes, etc.)
Manage and optimize HR processes, systems (e.g., Quinyx, Workday, Payroll systems), reporting, and data integrity.
Act as a key partner for both local and global stakeholders (HR, Area Managers, Finance, Business Process Excellence, Legal, BT).
Implement and adapt global HR projects & initiatives to the Nordic market.
Identify and coordinate local HR projects that enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.
Ensure data accuracy and insightful HR reporting by maintaining accurate data, monitoring key HR KPI's, translate data into actionable insights that support both local management and strategic decision-making.
Build strong partnerships with internal and external stakeholders, acting as a trusted advisor in a complex matrix environment.
Advise local management on HR Operations topics, data and needs.
Requirements for this role
Bachelor's degree in human resources, Business Administration, or related field.
5-8 years of experience in HR Operations, including at least 3 years in a leadership role.
Proven experience with payroll processes, HRIS (e.g., Workday), and reporting tools.
Strong understanding of local employment legislation and compliance standards.
Experience in international and/or matrix organizations is preferred.
Competencies & Behavioral Skills
A coaching leader who actively supports team growth and development.
Proactive and solution-oriented mindset with strong stakeholder management skills.
Analytical thinker with attention to detail and a focus on data quality.
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal in English and one Nordic language.
Able to manage change and prioritize in a dynamic environment.
Ytterligare information
Why Join Us?
At Rituals, you'll be part of a collaborative, people-first culture where you're encouraged to bring your authentic self to work. Grow your career within a global brand focused on well-being and purpose. We work on-site four days a week (4-1 hybrid model), because we believe in the value of collaboration, learning from each other, and maintaining a strong, vibrant company culture.
Ready to apply?
Submit your application via our recruitment system. If you have any questions, please contact us at recruitment.nordics@rituals.com
