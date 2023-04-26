Sr. Analytics Engineer
2023-04-26
Do you want to influence the creation of the best framework for regulatory reporting and finance? What about using cutting edge technologies in GCP and AWS? Come use your skills within financial data warehousing and SQL with us! We can't wait to hear from you.
Mission: Let's change everything money!
Lunar is the future's hassle-free all-in-one place to manage everything regarding money. We're here to make sure our users can handle all their finances anywhere, 24/7. We believe that the banking world has become too complex. Therefore, through transparency, convenience, and most of all the feedback from our amazing users, we have set out to define the future of banking.
Location : Stockholm/Sweden
The job and tasks
As our Sr. Analytics Engineer, you will be part of the Data & Analytics area, where you will be responsible for the financial data for regulatory reporting.
Your tasks will also include:
Understand Business requirements and convert them into design/technical spec.
Mapping financial data (ETL) to source systems from various sources to enable financial reporting, modeling and Business Intelligence.
Developing, designing and maintaining a financial data mart.
Maintaining quality and defining metrics to keep track and keep everything up to date.
How do we work?
Lunar is unique in many ways and our work philosophy is no different! We are a collection of awesome individuals with a wide array of backgrounds. The thing that unites us, is our sky-high ambitions and flat hierarchy. We have offices across the Nordics, and depending on where you are located, you can work from our office from either Aarhus, Copenhagen or Stockholm.
Who are you?
You want to use your technical expertise to build a data mart based on business requirements, and you can't wait to get started.
You are well experienced (3+ years of experience) in working with Bigquery, Redshift, Python, SQL and Github and ETL tools such as DBT - maybe not all of them, or maybe you know different ones that will do the job just as well.
Deeper understanding and knowledge of data warehouse concepts , data modeling and ETL.
Exposure to any of the BI tools like powerBI, Looker etc is a big plus
You enjoy working with others - both internal and external stakeholders and are a strong communicator when it comes to setting expectations and aligning on plans. You want to use your deep knowledge and understanding of finance and data and the intersection between the two to challenge the status quo and make your workways even better.
What's in it for you?
At Lunar, we lean forward. We challenge the status quo, and we empower our employees to be brave, visionary, and persistent. You will not stand alone. You will have an armada of equally talented people behind your back. You will have the facilities to prosper with state-of-the-art equipment and offices. And not to forget, you will have everything you need to nurture your physical and mental well-being.
Do you wanna be a part of the team?
Speed, innovation, and energy like nowhere else. Can you already feel it? Take the leap and apply for the job now, you won't regret it!
If you have any questions regarding the job, feel free to contact Head of Data Engineering, Jay T Chinnaswamy, at jtc@lunar.app
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11
E-post: jtc@lunar.app Arbetsgivarens referens
https://www.lunar.app/en/personal
