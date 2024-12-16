SQA Engineer for a leading company in Conveyor Systems
Are you an experienced and driven Engineer with a strong background in supplier quality assurance? Do you want to contribute to the development and industrialization of cutting-edge conveyor systems? We are seeking a Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer (SQAE) to ensure top-tier supplier quality for our client's fast-paced and innovative projects.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
As an SQAE, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that suppliers deliver high-quality components for both prototype and serial production. Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, including design, procurement, and project management, you will ensure the reliability and robustness of products used in conveyor system applications. This includes supplier validation, quality audits, and driving APQP and PPAP processes.
You will join a dynamic environment where your expertise will support the development of our client's next generation conveyor system solutions.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Validating designs and evaluating, selecting, and approving suppliers for new projects.
Driving APQP processes for components and subsystems, ensuring seamless transitions to PPAP.
Conducting supplier audits and reviewing technical drawings and specifications to ensure compliance with quality standards.
Collaborating with internal teams and external suppliers to secure quality objectives within tight timelines.
Identifying and implementing improvements in supplier quality management processes to support continuous improvement efforts.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
To be successful in this role, you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering within Quality, Production Management, or a related field.
A minimum of 3 years of experience in quality assurance and/or supplier audits. Previous experience in APQP & PPAP processes is a strong merit.
Previous work experience in a manufacturing industry.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Willingness to travel occasionally to support supplier quality initiatives.
As a person, you are:
Quality-focused and customer-oriented.
A team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Analytical and detail-oriented, and the ability to manage complex information.
Enthusiastic about working in a dynamic environment with tight project deadlines.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time
Start date: As soon as possible/according to agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: Belinda Bergman, belinda.bergman@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focusing on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each day. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
