Special Task Coordinator (53668)
2024-06-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Do you thrive when interacting with and coordinating for internal and external stakeholders? Are you interested in new technology and have vast planning skills? Then this position is for you! We are looking for a Special Task Coordinator for Vestas.
Region NCE > Region NCE > Planning Main Component North & West Special Task Coordination N&W Vestas Northern and West is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland. The Special Task Coordination department in N&W is responsible for coordinating the major component exchange on the wind turbines within the UK and Nordic countries.
Responsibilities
Allocating and directing resources
Ensuring work orders have been set up for all incoming jobs
Prioritising open work orders within defined company rules and guidelines
Ensuring effective internal communication of both planned and unplanned activities
Creating a comprehensive weekly package of prepared work orders for each service team
Escalating issues regarding possible overload and shortage of work, make recommendations for an effective use of resources
Qualifications
Attention to detail
Great planning and coordination skills
A systematic approach with good analytical and problem-solving skills
An ability to maintain focus and to handle varying workloads in busy periods
Clear and concise oral and written communication skills, as you will be dealing with several stakeholders
Leadership skills and ability to assign tasks and instruct others effectively
As a person we believe you're confident and proactive
Competencies
Experience of workload and project planning
Extensive knowledge of MS Office and in-house database management (experience with planning tools such as SAP is considered a beneficial addition
Proven ability to evaluate the upcoming trends and workload
Good communication skills in English
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden. You could expect some travel activity, approximately 5 days per year.
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden. You could expect some travel activity, approximately 5 days per year.
