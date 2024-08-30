Spanish speaking Customer Support Representative
2024-08-30
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Do you speak Spanish and want to play a role in creating powerful customer experiences?
Zinzino is the pioneer of test-based, personalized nutrition within the wellness industry on a mission to bring the world back in balance. We inspire health and wealth for our customers, family and friends.
Zinzino is growing rapidly, and we need to further strengthen our organization and are now seeking a Spanish speaking Customer Support Representative to our Support department.
We are currently looking for someone that is passionate about customer service and want to make a difference for our customers and partners. We want a person that will go above and beyond to assist our customers and partners with their enquiries whilst maintaining a positive attitude. Zinzino's overarching vision is to inspire change in life. We want to disseminate this philosophy to as many people as we can, giving them high quality products to improve their health.
About the role
Zinzino stands for personal, familiar contacts between Partners and customers. Your task will include :
• Telephone, email and chat support to the company's Spanish partners and customers. When necessary, also help supporting other countries, mainly in Europe.
• Administrative tasks such as database management and invoice cases.
• Registration, deviation handling and follow-up work.
• Handling of complaints.
This is where you fit in!
We are looking for our next Customer Service superstar to join our team at the Head Office in Västra Frölunda - Gothenburg (Sweden) or in Gdask (Poland). We offer you good training in all our products and different admin systems, however as prerequisites we ask from you:
Criteria:
• Native -level fluency in Spanish, speaking and writing.
• EU-citizenship is required
• Fluent in English in speech as well as written, other language knowledge is meritorious.
• Utilize strong communication skills to solve any problems that may arise
• A can-do attitude
• Always keep smiling!
Desired qualifications and experience:
• Preferably a few years of experience from Customer service or other service profession.
• Meritorious if you have previous experience from similar tasks in customer service function.
Workplace & culture
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint which gives a truly international environment. You will be part of a fun, skilled & highly motivated team that brings great experience together learning from what we do and continue to improve.
Additional information
Fulltime position, start as soon as possible.
On site
Placement: Västra Frölunda - Gothenburg (Sweden) or Gdask (Poland)
Please send your application no later than then 30th of September. However, interviews will take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline, so don't wait, send your application already today!
Let us get together and inspire change in life! Ersättning
