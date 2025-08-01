South Indian Cook / Chef
2025-08-01
Job Description:
We are seeking a skilled and passionate South Indian Cook to join our culinary team. The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience preparing authentic South Indian dishes, with a strong understanding of traditional cooking methods, spices, and regional varieties such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, and Karnataka cuisines.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and cook a wide range of South Indian dishes including dosa, idli, vada, sambar, rasam, chutneys, Kerala-style meals, biryanis, curries, and snacks.
Ensure consistency in taste, presentation, and portion control.
Maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards in the kitchen as per food safety guidelines.
Monitor inventory and ensure timely ordering of South Indian spices and ingredients.
Collaborate with the kitchen team and management to create seasonal or specialty menus.
Train and guide junior kitchen staff when required.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a South Indian cook or chef in a restaurant or catering environment.
In-depth knowledge of South Indian ingredients, spices, and cooking techniques.
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced kitchen.
Familiarity with vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes (customize if your restaurant is vegetarian).
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Culinary certification is a plus but not mandatory. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
E-post: themadraslounge@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Madras Lounge AB
(org.nr 559052-0713)
Mjölnerbacken 21 (visa karta
)
174 48 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Coderoast AB Jobbnummer
9442184