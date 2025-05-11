Sous Chef at Urban Italian Group
Hirely AB / Kockjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla kockjobb i Sundsvall
2025-05-11
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Sundsvall
, Hudiksvall
, Gävle
, Vännäs
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Precision & Leadership: Sous Chef at Urban Italian Group
Do you have what it takes to be the indispensable right-hand in one of Scandinavia's most innovative hospitality groups? Urban Italian Group is seeking a passionate Sous Chef to support our Head Chef, lead our kitchen brigade and help create unforgettable dining experiences.
About Us
Urban Italian Group is the creative's behind the popular Basta casual dining concept and the sophisticated Florentine brand. With 11 restaurants across Sweden and Spain, we serve authentic Italian hospitality to over 3,000 guests daily. Our diverse team of 500 culinary professionals from 53 nationalities is as dynamic as our menu - blending passion, innovation, and a love for great food.
Our ambitions are as bold as our flavors:
Basta is expanding to 18 locations in Sweden by 2030.
Florentine is set to go international, targeting the Middle East, Oslo, and London.
A new multi-unit Italian concept launches in 2025.
A modern Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Stockholm in 2026.
Your Role
As our Sous Chef, you are the essential support to our Head Chef, ensuring seamless and inspired kitchen operations. In this role, you'll:
Collaborate & Innovate: Work closely with our Head Chef to craft and execute innovative menus.
Lead by Example: Supervise and motivate the brigade, leading by example to maintain excellence.
Uphold Quality: Oversee food quality, cost control, and kitchen food safety, ensuring every dish reflects our high standards.
Drive Culinary Excellence: Bring your expertise in Italian cuisine to elevate our offerings and sustain our signature flavors.
Drive Operational Excellence: Leverage your Italian cuisine expertise to streamline processes, ensure consistency, and provide decisive leadership for our team.
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary and leadership expertise.
A Strong and Supportive Foundation: With our dedicated team behind you, cultivate a positive and thriving kitchen environment.
How to Apply
Ready to elevate your culinary career as our next Sous Chef? Send us your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your experience, creative vision, and why you're the perfect fit for Urban Italian Group. We can't wait to explore the possibilities with you!
Embrace the challenge, support your team, and let's cook up something extraordinary together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9332042