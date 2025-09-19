Sourcing Specialist
Candela Technology AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sollentuna
2025-09-19
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Sollentuna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels. And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for Sourcing Specialist to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Work closely with R&D and the sourcing team supporting projects need for direct material.
Support category owners with research and supplier evaluation.
Drive cost saving and quality improving initiatives.
Identify production methods and sourcing strategy for direct materials.
Identify and evaluate potential suppliers for direct materials.
Select suppliers based on predefined criteria (landing cost, quality, etc).
Negotiate prices and terms with suppliers.
Agree and formalize delivery contracts in collaboration with the Legal team.
Ensure ERP system is updated with information for new parts and supplier.
Support Materials Management with supplier issues.
What are we looking for?
You are a sourcing professional who loves the challenge of finding the right suppliers and negotiating the best deals. With a sharp analytical mindset, you see beyond price and evaluate the full picture - cost, quality, risk, and long-term value. You enjoy building strong relationships inside and outside and turning them into lasting partnerships. In a dynamic, fast-paced environment, you thrive on solving problems, spotting new opportunities, and driving improvements.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Supply Chain Management, or Business Administration.
Minimum 3 years of professional experience preferably in direct material sourcing/purchasing.
Proven negotiation skills and experience with supplier evaluation and contract management.
Proficiency with ERP systems and solid Excel skills.
Excellent spoken and written English.
Structured, analytical, and proactive mindset with strong communication skills.
It would be preferred if you have:
Experience in sourcing within the marine, automotive, or aerospace industries.
Knowledge of sustainable sourcing practices.
Fluency in an additional European language.
Previous experience in a scale-up/fast-paced company environment.
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: Asap Location/base: mainly based at HQ in Frihamnen + occasional visits to production facility in Rotebro Team: Procurement Reporting to: Katarzyna Pacek
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events. We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination. Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://www.candela.com Arbetsplats
Candela | 100% Electric Boats Jobbnummer
9518046