Sourcing Manager
2025-01-27
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group, we enhance our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through innovative industrial automation solutions, a mission we've pursued since 1951. With annual sales of approximately 3 billion SEK and over 1400 employees, Piab is a global leader, serving clients in more than 100 countries through an extensive network of subsidiaries and partners. Owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB, since 2018, we are committed to long-term growth and sustainability.
Division: Lifting Automation Division
We specialize in smart lifting solutions using vacuum technology, applicable across various industries such as logistics, food & beverage, pharma, automotive, woodworking, and aviation. We lead the market in ergonomic handling with advanced products.
Job Mission:
Lead and Enhance Compliance Initiatives: Ensure adherence to company policies and regulatory requirements within the sourcing process.
Align Procurement with Sustainability Strategy: Focus on integrating sustainable practices across all sourcing activities, including material selection, components, and supplier operations, to enhance overall product sustainability.
Oversee Strategic Sourcing Operations: Ensure alignment with business objectives for assigned categories.
Develop and Maintain Supplier Relationships: Negotiate contracts to secure favorable terms and achieve cost savings.
Identify and Implement Cost-Saving Opportunities: Utilize strategic sourcing and supplier negotiations.
Monitor and Manage Supplier Performance: Ensure quality and compliance standards are met.
Provide Training/Guidance: Offer team support on compliance and sustainability best practices.
Operational Purchasing: Manage purchasing within designated categories.
Preferred Competencies:
Strong Negotiation Skills: Effectively negotiate contracts and terms with suppliers.
Compliance Knowledge: Deep understanding of regulatory requirements and company policies.
Sustainability Expertise: Familiarity with sustainable procurement practices.
Supplier Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong supplier relationships.
Strategic Thinking: Develop and implement sourcing strategies aligning with business objectives.
Analytical Skills: Analyze market trends and supplier performance for improvement opportunities.
Project Management: Manage multiple projects and priorities effectively.
Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication for collaboration.
Problem-Solving Ability: Identify issues and develop effective solutions for sourcing processes.
Experience:
3-5 years in a similar role.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and making a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Please upload your CV using the provided link. Note: A valid work permit is required for non-EU citizens. Applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered.
