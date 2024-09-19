Sourcing Manager
2024-09-19
ValueOne is looking for a Sourcing Manager with experience from procurement of industrial control systems to a manufacturing company in Västerås. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible. Initially, you will be employed by ValueOne with the intention that the role will transition to a permanent employment with our client.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Sourcing Manager you have responsibility for developing, planning and implementing sourcing strategies for industrial control systems. Your focus is on optimizing costs, quality, delivery and reliability of suppliers and supplied products for the assigned category. You will ensure supply capacity and execution in accordance with Company, Supply chain and Supply Base Management instructions and procedures. Furthermore, you will be evaluating the technical capabilities of the suppliers and ensure that they meet the necessary technical standards and certifications. Remote work is possible to some extent.
Experience and competencies
The person we are looking for must have at least two years of experience from a similar role within the manufacturing industry. You have experience from sourcing industrial control systems and have a deep knowledge of technical specifications. In addition, we like you to have strong negotiation skills and knowledge in agreements, both commercial and legal terms. Good communication skills and fluency in English, both oral and in writing, is a must. Fluency in Swedish is not a must but is meritorious.
Good analytical skills in connection with capacity to structure and analyze data sets is a prerequisite for the role and we like you have experience or interest in working with many different stakeholders, preferably cross-border. Furthermore, you are a driven, proactive team player who have the ability to work independently, delivering to deadlines.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
Feel free to contact Johanna Hallnemo at +46 7214 323 79 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
