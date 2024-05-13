Sourcing Manager
2024-05-13
ValueOne is looking for an experienced self-driven Sourcing Manager for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company south of Stockholm. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and lasts for six months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
The role as Sourcing Manager is an exciting role where you will have a lot of freedom to act and to take decisions together with your team. The assignment means that you will manage sourcing projects and requests from the suppliers to renegotiate contract changes. You are expected to create business plan activities and drive continuous improvement work. Furthermore, you will drive supplier development projects in close collaboration with suppliers and internal teams continuously managing potentials and risks. Additionally, you will get the opportunity to develop your leadership skills leading a team of colleagues from the project and quality team.
Experience and competencies
The ideal candidate for this assignment is a self-driven purchaser with more than five years' experience from a similar role in manufacturing industry, preferably with a relevant university degree. Experience from working with paint/chemicals is desired and you must be fluent in spoken and written English.
You have a passion for doing business and are good at maintaining relationships. Furthermore, you are analytical, structured and have ability to work independently in alignment with others. Additionally, you are supportive and positive with an open attitude.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 46 10 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
8676333