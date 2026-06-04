Senior Scientist - Oligonucleotide Synthesis
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-04
, Östhammar
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Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology? At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives—and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact – innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us – working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career. Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are looking for a Senior Scientist to join our team in Uppsala. As part of Nucleic Acids R&D, you will play a key role in developing innovative products that are used in the manufacturing of leading biological drugs. Your work will span the full development lifecycle—from idea generation and research to development and continuous improvement—while also contributing to troubleshooting and optimisation of existing Cytiva processes.
The Uppsala site is a key hub within Cytiva, with more than 1,500 employees across functions such as manufacturing, marketing, quality control, and quality assurance. Collaboration is therefore central to this role, and you will work closely with cross-functional partners to drive projects forward and deliver high-quality solutions.
You will join the Nucleic Acids section within the Genomic Medicine Operating Company, R&D Uppsala. Our team consists of 16 researchers working across production, purification, filtration, and analytical characterisation of nucleic acids, supporting product development to meet our customers' needs. We are now looking to strengthen the team with an expert in oligonucleotide synthesis who can bring deep technical expertise and contribute to our continued innovation.
What you will do:
Act as a subject matter expert in oligonucleotide synthesis, including phosphoramidite chemistry, solid supports, and synthesis optimization.
Conduct analysis and method-related work in new product development, product care, and market support projects, with a strong customer focus.
Develop analytical methods to characterize oligonucleotides such as HPLC, LCMS or mass spectrometer.
Lead and own the automated oligonucleotide synthesis workflow, including instrument configuration, method setup, advanced troubleshooting, and performance optimization across different oligo sequences and applications.
Lead method development, optimization, verification, and validation activities, ensuring robustness, reproducibility, and alignment with design control and regulatory expectations.
Independently plan, execute, and document experimental work in a structured manner.
Present and communicate results at project meetings, in customer interactions, and occasionally through posters or oral presentations at conferences.
Act as a technical advisor to customer-facing and commercial teams, supporting complex customer queries related to oligonucleotide synthesis and nucleic acid workflows.
Who you are:
You hold a PhD (5+ years experience) or BSc/MSc (8+ years experience) in chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology preferable from industry experience.
You have hands-on experience in oligonucleotide synthesis, including phosphoramidite chemistry and solid support synthesis.
You have solid experience working in design control.
You have experience with method development, verification, and validation, preferably in a regulated or industrial R&D environment.
You are comfortable configuring automated oligonucleotide synthesizer including synthesis protocols and instrument settings and troubleshooting both chemistry- and hardware-related issues.
Experience working with chromatography systems and UNICORNTM software is considered a strong advantage.
You are collaborative, structured, and self-driven, and enjoy working in a dynamic, cross-functional, and customer-focused environment.
You have strong presentation and communication skills, with advanced proficiency in English (written and spoken).
You hold a valid Swedish work permit.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9948936