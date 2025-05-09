Sommelier med Restaurangvana / Sommelier with Restaurant experience
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
About us:
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. With operations in 35+ countries and over 200 partners in Europe, Asia and America, the small family-owned company has grown into a global producer and retailer of premium beds. Our Köping hotel offers à la carte dining, river-view rooms plus free Wi-Fi and parking. Facilities include a garden, terrace and bar. Västerås city center is within 30 minutes' drive and Köping Train Station is 1640 feet from Hotell Gillet. Arboga town center is a 20-minute drive away. The larger city of Eskilstuna is within 40 minutes' drive.
About the role:
We are looking for a creative and experienced Sommelier to join our fast-paced environment. At Hästens, you will work in a dynamic environment
Some of your responsibilities will include
• Recommending wine varieties to our guests * Experience in table service * Recommend food and wine pairings * Ensure wines are served at the right temperature and within the proper glassware * Inform guests about different varieties of wines and prices * Advise guests on wines based on their personal tastes and food choices
Skills and requirements:
Meticulous and can work under pressure
Team player
Sommelier experience and solid wine knowledge
Positive attitude
Experience from the restaurant industry
Application process:
If you want to join our exciting journey and a fantastic team, please upload your CV with a short cover letter. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. Do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.
Compensation & Benefits:
We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
