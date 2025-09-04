Solutions Manager - Smart Lighting Services for Fagerhult
Aiming Executive AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Jönköping
2025-09-04
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aiming Executive AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Sävsjö
, Gnosjö
, Tranemo
eller i hela Sverige
THIS IS US
Light is with us from the moment we wake up until we go to sleep - guiding, energising, and shaping how we feel. At Fagerhult, we design lighting solutions that make a real difference in people's everyday lives - in classrooms, offices, hospitals, shops, and outdoor spaces.
With more than 80 years of expertise, we have built a deep understanding of how light impacts people's wellbeing. This knowledge drives our innovation and has made us a market leader in Sweden and the Nordics, and a trusted partner across Europe. Today, around 1,000 colleagues work together to create light for better living, with production in Habo, Sweden, and in China.
The Fagerhult brand generates over 1 BSEK in revenue and is present in more than 12 European markets. As part of the Fagerhult Group - with 12 brands, 4,100 employees, and operations in 27 countries - we are also one of Europe's leading lighting companies. Read more about us at fagerhult.com
THIS IS THE MISSION
At Fagerhult we are in the middle of an exciting paradigm shift: By 2030, every product in our portfolio will be connected and smart - opening entirely new ways to create value for our customers. Lighting will no longer just be about fixtures; it will be a source of data and a platform for services that can reduce energy use, improve working environments and make building operations more efficient.
The role of Solution Manager was created to drive this journey - turning smart functionality into real business, from strategy to complete market offerings. In practice, this means:
Developing new services and business models
The heart of this role is to turn data from our lighting solutions into new services. That could mean linking usage data to building systems that save energy or giving security companies information about movement in different rooms. To succeed you need to identify what customers struggle with, identify how data can help, and create services that are technically sound, valuable and profitable.
Making technology simple and sellable
Smart features only create value if they are used. A key task is to translate these solutions to the market and make them attractive. That means working closely with Sales, Marketing and external partners to develop compelling value propositions and product storytelling, shape pricing strategies, and create sales tools that support customer adoption - ensuring every product is not only launched, but also understood, valued, and successful in the market.
Driving the journey from strategy to results
In this role you are the link that holds everything together - from defining the solution strategy to carrying it out in close collaboration with R&D, external technology partners, sales, marketing and operations. You keep everyone on board and the collaboration smooth, making sure ideas don't stop at planning but become smart solutions that make a difference in the everyday lives of our customers.
Connecting the existing portfolio
We already have the technology to make all our products smart - and your job is to work with our product managers to make it happen. That could mean adding sensors, controls or integrations that allow traditional Fagerhult lighting to be used in new ways.
You will report to the Product and Application Strategy Manager, based in Habo. Where you live in Sweden is not as important as your ability to spend time regularly both in Fagerhult to meet with stakeholders, and in Linköping where our external technology partner is based.
THIS IS YOU
This is a role for someone who thrives where technology, data and business meet. To succeed, you bring both solid experience and the drive to move ideas into action:
Commercial and customer-focused
Your background is in product management or business development, preferably within tech or digital services in B2B. You've worked close to innovation and know how to take new ideas all the way to market - shaping the offer, pricing it right and making sure it creates real value. What sets you apart is the mix of strong business sense, a clear focus on end users and a natural feel for how technology and services can solve customer needs. You also hold an academic degree (or equivalent experience) in technology or business.
Innovative and fluent in data
You understand how IoT and data flows work, and how they can be turned into services and new business models. It's not about coding, but about knowing how to ask the right questions, translate technical possibilities into opportunities, and think creatively about how data can solve problems in new ways. With this perspective, you can bridge the gap between R&D, external partners and the market.
Proactive and energising
You are not the type of person who sits back and waits for instructions - you spot what needs to be done and do it. In a role like this, that cuts across teams and perspectives, you create clarity, keep the pace up and bring people with you. The people you work with value the way you explain complex things in simple terms and the energy you bring into a room, making it easier for everyone to move forward together.
AIM'S REFLECTIONS
Fagerhult is moving fast towards smart, connected lighting, and this is the person who will drive that shift in practice. It's a chance to shape something that's both groundbreaking and central to the future of the Fagerhult brand.
The company has a long tradition of quality lighting and is a trusted name in the industry. That history shows in the people who work here - they are genuine, grounded and proud of what they create. Many have been here for years, which brings both stability and deep knowledge. This is a perfect opportunity to join a very appreciated and stable company - and at the same time create something completely new with smart, connected solutions.
THIS HAPPENS NOW
Think this might be your next role? We'd love to hear from you. Just send us your CV and contact details below - we'll be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis until September 24th. If you're curious or want to know more before applying, feel free to reach out to Anna Josefsson, 070-2066 286 or anna@aimexecutive.se
THIS IS AIM EXECUTIVE
Aim Executive is a trusted recruitment and interim partner for individuals and businesses that aim higher. Our process is built for precision - because we know that the right leader in the right context can transform an entire business. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aiming Executive AB
(org.nr 559496-0105) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Fagerhults belysning Jobbnummer
9493124