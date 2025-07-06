Solutions Engineer
We are looking for a passionate Solutions Engineer who will take ownership of building and maintaining the data pipeline infrastructure that powers our carbon footprint platform.
You will design, develop, and optimize Python-based systems that transform customer data (CSV files, spreadsheets, and other formats) into our API, enabling seamless integration of complex carbon calculations into food producers' workflows.
Key Responsibilities
Build, maintain, and optimize Python data pipelines that convert customer data formats (CSV, Excel, JSON) into our carbon footprint API.
Design robust data transformation workflows that handle various supply chain data structures and ensure data quality and validation.
Develop automated systems for data ingestion, processing, and API integration that scale with customer needs.
Provide technical problem-solving support for customers implementing data integrations and troubleshoot pipeline issues.
Build proof-of-concepts and technical demos showcasing seamless data transformation capabilities to prospective clients.
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for data pipeline architecture, API endpoints, and integration processes.
Respond to customer support questions about system functionality, data processing, and troubleshoot technical issues with integrations.
Collaborate with engineering teams to relay customer feedback and drive product improvements based on real-world usage patterns.
Qualifications
Strong Python programming skills with extensive experience in data pipeline development and data processing systems.
Proven experience working with various data formats (CSV, Excel, JSON, XML) and data transformation libraries (pandas, numpy, etc.).
Experience building and maintaining production data pipelines, preferably with cloud platforms and containerization.
Solid understanding of RESTful APIs, data validation, and error handling in data processing systems.
Experience with database systems and data warehousing concepts.
Knowledge of additional programming languages is a plus.
Ability to communicate technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to communicate effectively in English (Swedish language skills are a plus).
Familiarity with agile workflows and working in cross-functional teams.
A passion for sustainability and desire to make a meaningful impact in climate technology.
