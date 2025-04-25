Solutions Architect
2025-04-25
As a Solutions Architect at AWS, you'll build technical relationships with customers of all sizes and operate as their trusted advisor, ensuring they get the most out of the cloud at every stage of their journey. You'll manage the overall technical relationship between AWS and our customers, making recommendations on security, cost, performance, reliability and operational efficiency to accelerate their challenging projects. Internally, you will be the voice of the customer, sharing their needs and wants to inform the roadmap of AWS features In this role, your creativity will link technology to tangible solutions, with the opportunity to define or invent cloud-native reference architectures for a variety of use cases.
You will participate in the creation and sharing of best practices, technical content and new reference architectures (e.g. whitepapers, code samples, blog posts) and evangelize and educate about AWS (e.g. through workshops, user groups, meetups, public speaking, online videos or conferences). If you can educate AWS customers about the art of the possible, while challenging the impossible, come build the future with us. Sales, Marketing and Global Services (SMGS) AWS Sales, Marketing, and Global Services (SMGS) is responsible for driving revenue, adoption, and growth from the largest and fastest growing small- and mid-market accounts to enterprise-level customers including public sector.
The AWS Global Support team interacts with leading companies and believes that world-class support is critical to customer success. AWS Support also partners with a global list of customers that are building mission-critical applications on top of AWS services. About the team About the team Diverse Experiences Amazon values diverse experiences. Even if you do not meet all of the preferred qualifications and skills listed in the job description, we encourage candidates to apply. If your career is just starting, hasn't followed a traditional path, or includes alternative experiences, don't let it stop you from applying.
Basic Qualifications
Background in any of the following: Cloud Architecture, Systems Design, Software Development, Infrastructure Architecture, Data Engineering or DevOps
Technical Degree (Computer Science, Maths, Engineering or equivalent) and/or relevant tech experience.
A passion for technology and for learning
Preferred Qualifications
Experience designing, building, refactoring or operating large scale and impactful IT systems - either on premises or in the cloud
Working knowledge of cloud native architectures
Knowledge of a modern programming language (Python, JavaScript, Go, .Net, Java, etc.) and/or scripting, Infrastructure as Code etc.
In-depth working knowledge in a technology domain such as distributed internet-scale web or mobile applications, DevOps, Serverless, Big Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning
Experience working in a customer-facing role or a role which involved public speaking
AWS certification (e.g. AWS Solutions Architect Associate or Professional) or other industry certification
Why AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. We pioneered cloud computing and never stopped innovating - that's why customers from the most successful startups to Global 500 companies trust our robust suite of products and services to power their businesses.
Work/Life Balance
We value work-life harmony. Achieving success at work should never come at the expense of sacrifices at home, which is why flexible work hours and arrangements are part of our culture. When we feel supported in the workplace and at home, there's nothing we can't achieve in the cloud.
Inclusive Team Culture
Here at AWS, it's in our nature to learn and be curious. Our employee-led affinity groups foster a culture of inclusion that empower us to be proud of our differences. Ongoing events and learning experiences, including our Conversations on Race and Ethnicity (CORE) and AmazeCon (gender diversity) conferences, inspire us to never stop embracing our uniqueness.
Mentorship and Career Growth
We're continuously raising our performance bar as we strive to become Earth's Best Employer. That's why you'll find endless knowledge-sharing, mentorship and other career-advancing resources here to help you develop into a better-rounded professional.
Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build. Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon. Our inclusive culture empowers Amazonians to deliver the best results for our customers.
